LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

IPL auctions have seen skyrocketing bids over the years, culminating in Rishabh Pant’s record ₹27 crore sale in 2025. With escalating valuations and intense competition, the 2026 auction may see new records as players like Cameron Green and Venkatesh Iyer eye massive deals.

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 11, 2025 16:16:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

The IPL auction has been a place where the bids are going up every year since it first started in 2008, and the big one, Rishabh Pant’s sale to the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores in 2025, is now the record of all time, which is already more than Mitchell Starc’s record of  ₹24.75 crores.

 

Record Evolution

MS Dhoni has set the bar. When his franchise CSK opened the bidding process for Dhoni at 9.5 Crores in 2008, while leading the Indian T20 World Cup team to the title. Bids have gradually increased each year from 2011 through to 2021. Gautam Gambhir was the highest-priced player from 2011 (₹14.9 Crores KKR) until Yuvraj Singh was signed by DD for ₹16 Crores in 2015, followed by Chris Morris being acquired by RR for ₹16.25 Crores in 2021. While Pat Cummins and Starc both secured their 2024 IPL contracts with SRH and KKR, respectively, for an all-time high of ₹20.5 Crores and upwards, respectively, Rishabh Pant produced his high point at ₹120 Crores during the explosive sale of 2025. 

 

Top 10 All-Time Buys

Rank Player Team Price (₹ Cr) Year
1 Rishabh Pant LSG 27 2025
2 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 26.75 2025
3 Mitchell Starc KKR 24.75 2024
4 Pat Cummins SRH 20.5 2024
5 Sam Curran PBKS 18.5 2023
6 Ishan Kishan MI 15.25 2022
7 Gautam Gambhir KKR 14.9 2011
8 Ravindra Jadeja CSK 12.8 2012
9 Ben Stokes RR 12.5 2018
10 Venkatesh Iyer KKR 23.75 (RTM) 2025

IPL 2026 Outlook

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches next month in Abu Dhabi, aspiring players Cameron Green and Venkatesh Iyer, with base salaries of ₹2 Crores, are targeting record values as this year’s franchises have spent extensively on their ₹120 Crore caps.

Disclaimer: Information is based on available reports; figures and auction results may change. Readers are advised to verify details before concluding.


ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Is IPL Better Than PSL? Mohammad Nabi Spills The Beans On How IPL Goes Beyond Money, Offers Great Exposure: ‘Standard Of competition Is…’

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 4:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cameron GreenIPL AUCTIONIPL recordsMitchell Starcmost expensive playersPat Cumminsplayer valuationsrishabh pantshreyas iyertop buysVenkatesh Iyer

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Check Potential Big Picks for the Orange Army

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: When And Where To Watch IND v SA On TV And Online – Check Live Streaming Details

From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

‘Not Virat Kohli, Not Rohit Sharma’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Names Team India’s Most Hard-Working Player – An ‘Unexpected Choice’

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely To Face ₹2 Crore Salary Cut, Shubman Gill Set For A+ Contract – Here’s What Their New Salaries May Look Like

LATEST NEWS

Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s Gruesome Murder, Husband ‘Chopped’ and ‘Pureed’ Her In Blender, Charged With Murder

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

What Are E-Cigarettes? A Look At Why They Are Banned in India As Anurag Thakur Accuses TMC MPs Of Smoking Them Inside Parliament

Who Is Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed? Know Why Pakistan Sentenced Him To 14 Years In Jail

Donald Trump Rewards Pakistan For Relentless Appeasement, US Approves $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Deal To Islamabad

Beware Of This ChatGPT And Grok Fraud: Hackers Using A New Way To Scam Using AI Tools

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

Will Pakistan Government Shift Imran Khan From Adiala Jail Amid Fresh Protests From His Supporters? Here’s What We Know

US Fed Delivers Third Rate Cut of 2025: What It Means for India’s Rates, Rupee, and FPI Flows

What Happens To Your PPF Interest After 15 Years If You Stop Deposits? Rules, Interest, And Extensions Without New Deposits

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time
IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time
IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time
IPL’s Costliest Cricketers: A Look at the Most Expensive Auction Picks of All Time

QUICK LINKS