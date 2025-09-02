Irfan Pathan’s ‘Hookah’ Remark About MS Dhoni: Fans Create A Meme Fest On X

A re emerged video of former India all rounder Irfan Pathan has caused uproar in the social media and once again, the debate revolving around team politics and the captaincy of MS Dhoni has sparked off. Here Pathan is reminded of a 2008 episode where the media claimed that Dhoni had criticized his bowling. Dhoni had assured him about this at the time, but this pointed comment by Pathan to Dhoni ‘I do not have a habit of setting up hookah in the room of someone, a cricketer should play on the field’ has sparked off heated debate on the Internet.

Fan reactions on Irfan Khan’s remark against MS Dhoni

In X , there were two factions of fans. One of the sections alleged that Dhoni was favoring others, and some viral posts mentioned that MS Dhoni used to support those who favored him off the field. The comparison of Pathan career path and other players’ hashtags and memes spread, and the topic of selection bias became popular. In the meantime, fans were researching subtle messages, and people were arguing over whether Pathan had actually been cut short in his career due to the internal politics or due to recurring injuries. Other fans sided with him as they remembered how brilliant the T20 World Cup was in 2007 and his five wicket performance during his last ODI, some of them said that competition in India in the pace department was just too stiff.

MS Dhoni according to Irfan Pathan pic.twitter.com/YZTWlvbplP — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) September 2, 2025







When you know that Irfan Pathan is Right https://t.co/3Iw4PVanfK pic.twitter.com/vez2NkQP9p — 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁 (@DilSeMemes) September 2, 2025







Team india selection process according to Irfan Pathan 😂 https://t.co/tiUYsmgsp6 pic.twitter.com/H68FuXapxy — विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🥑🪼 (@printf_meme_) September 2, 2025







Ms Dhoni according to Irfan Pathan pic.twitter.com/WWCFpfc2ys — 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁 (@DilSeMemes) September 2, 2025













A period of Controversy, MS Dhoni’s Captaincy

All in all the revival of the video has brought back past agonies, showing how off field stories still play a role in defining Indian cricket. Be it a legitimate criticism or a scornful comment, the commentary by Pathan has made certain that the Dhoni captaincy can be regarded as one of the most controversial periods in the history of the sport.

Also Read: ‘I Am Not Setting Up Hookah In Someone’s Room’ Irfan Pathan Takes A Dig On MS Dhoni Regarding Selection Politics