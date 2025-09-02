LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Irfan Pathan’s ‘Hookah’ Remark About MS Dhoni: Fans Create A Meme Fest On X

Irfan Pathan’s ‘Hookah’ Remark About MS Dhoni: Fans Create A Meme Fest On X

Fans on X quickly became split when Pathan's hookah reference suggested that the choices were biassed. While some supported Dhoni by pointing out that India was fiercely competitive and that Pathan had been unlucky with injuries, others believed that he was biassed. Supporters cited Pathan's heroics at the 2007 T20 World Cup and his five wicket showing in his most recent ODI as proof of his merit.

(Image Credit: Irfan Pathan via X/ ANI)
(Image Credit: Irfan Pathan via X/ ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 2, 2025 12:18:29 IST

A re emerged video of former India all rounder Irfan Pathan has caused uproar in the social media and once again, the debate revolving around team politics and the captaincy of MS Dhoni has sparked off. Here Pathan is reminded of a 2008 episode where the media claimed that Dhoni had criticized his bowling. Dhoni had assured him about this at the time, but this pointed comment by Pathan to Dhoni ‘I do not have a habit of setting up hookah in the room of someone, a cricketer should play on the field’ has sparked off heated debate on the Internet.

Fan reactions on Irfan Khan’s remark against MS Dhoni

In X , there were two factions of fans. One of the sections alleged that Dhoni was favoring others, and some viral posts mentioned that MS Dhoni used to support those who favored him off the field. The comparison of Pathan career path and other players’ hashtags and memes spread, and the topic of selection bias became popular. In the meantime, fans were researching subtle messages, and people were arguing over whether Pathan had actually been cut short in his career due to the internal politics or due to recurring injuries. Other fans sided with him as they remembered how brilliant the T20 World Cup was in 2007 and his five wicket performance during his last ODI, some of them said that competition in India in the pace department was just too stiff.











A period of Controversy, MS Dhoni’s Captaincy

All in all the revival of the video has brought back past agonies, showing how off field stories still play a role in defining Indian cricket. Be it a legitimate criticism or a scornful comment, the commentary by Pathan has made certain that the Dhoni captaincy can be regarded as one of the most controversial periods in the history of the sport.

Also Read: 'I Am Not Setting Up Hookah In Someone's Room' Irfan Pathan Takes A Dig On MS Dhoni Regarding Selection Politics

