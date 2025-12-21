LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Johannesburg shooting H-1B Donald Trump photo conflict resolution Cricket bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

India announced the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and Shubman Gill was excluded from the side

Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 21, 2025 10:50:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

You Might Be Interested In

India announced the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and surprisingly, Shubman Gill who was the vice-captain of the side for the T20I series against South Africa didn’t find a place for himself in the team.

According to a report by PTI, a former national selector has claimed that Gautam Gambhir had a major role in Gill being dropped for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

You Might Be Interested In

“If making him (Gill) vice-captain for Asia Cup riding on his England Test heroics was a wrong move as Sanju (Samson) had done nothing wrong, the move to drop him just five games before the start of the T20 World Cup indicates that it is more of a course correction done by Agarkar’s panel,” said the former selector, as per PTI.

“The decision has more footprints of the head coach, who’s actually not known for maintaining continuity,” the former selector further said.

The right-handed batter’s exclusion came has raised eyebrows especially after he was named the vice captain of the side for the recently-concluded series against the Proteas. 

According to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Gill’s recent lack of runs and the combination compulsions as reasons for his omission from India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference for India’s squad announcement.

“It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it’s the combinations more than anything else…Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point,” Agarkar added.

But if it has only been about lack of runs then captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been among runs for quite sometime.

Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the team is surely a good decision and he is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, a position where he has been doing well for India as and when given the chance. But if this had been the plan then, Sanju should have played much more games in the past than he actually did. 

Also Read: Former India Batter Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Snub After India Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 10:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ajit Agarakargautam gambhirshubman gillt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

‘Didn’t See That Coming…’: Former India Batter Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Snub After India Announce T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

“Hasn’t Really Done Much Wrong”: Social Media Heats Up On Jitesh Sharma’s Snub From T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Why India Didn’t Announce Any Reserve Players

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandha Box Office Collection Day 16: Dhurandhar Smashes Rs 500 Crore Mark As Avatar: Fire and Ash, Akhanda 2 See Surge

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Mass Shooting In South Africa’s Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunman

‘There Is One Modi, Shri Hanuman Finally Serves’: What External Affairs Minister Said When Asked If India Needs ‘More Than One Jaishankar’

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Begins, Vote Counting Underway, BJP Wins Three

Why H-1B Visa Renewal Appointments Are Being CANCELLED Abruptly In India? How Is It Triggering Job Loss Panic Among Indians | Explained

Nora Fatehi Suffers Concussion After Her Car Was Hit By Drunk Driver While Heading To Sunburn Festival Goa

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (21.12.2025): Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (21.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?
Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?
Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?
Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

QUICK LINKS