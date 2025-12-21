Is Gautam Gambhir Behind Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From The T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

India announced the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and surprisingly, Shubman Gill who was the vice-captain of the side for the T20I series against South Africa didn’t find a place for himself in the team.

According to a report by PTI, a former national selector has claimed that Gautam Gambhir had a major role in Gill being dropped for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

“If making him (Gill) vice-captain for Asia Cup riding on his England Test heroics was a wrong move as Sanju (Samson) had done nothing wrong, the move to drop him just five games before the start of the T20 World Cup indicates that it is more of a course correction done by Agarkar’s panel,” said the former selector, as per PTI.

“The decision has more footprints of the head coach, who’s actually not known for maintaining continuity,” the former selector further said.

The right-handed batter’s exclusion came has raised eyebrows especially after he was named the vice captain of the side for the recently-concluded series against the Proteas.

According to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Gill’s recent lack of runs and the combination compulsions as reasons for his omission from India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference for India’s squad announcement.

“It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it’s the combinations more than anything else…Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point,” Agarkar added.

But if it has only been about lack of runs then captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been among runs for quite sometime.

Sanju Samson’s inclusion in the team is surely a good decision and he is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, a position where he has been doing well for India as and when given the chance. But if this had been the plan then, Sanju should have played much more games in the past than he actually did.

