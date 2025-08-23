Is Shah Rukh Khan On Rinku Singh’s Wedding Invite List? KKR Finisher Shares Insights

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are one of the most discussed couples in the social media. Their involvement made a stir not only among fans but also in the cricket and political arena as many known faces came to the event.

Shah Rukh Khan and the Engagement Invite

KKR finisher also spoke about how he had personally invited Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood super star who is part owner of KKR to his engagement. The actor was however not able to attend due to prior film commitments.

“I had a chat with Shah Rukh Sir before my engagement and even invited him. But he couldn’t make it as he was busy with some shooting. Our CEO, Venky (Mysore) sir, was there,” Rinku told News24.

Rinku has been associated with Khan as his rise in the IPL. In 2023, following his six-hitting blitz against Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans, Shah Rukh had said he would attend the wedding of Rinku, and even dance at the occasion.

Rinku Singh Extends Wedding Invite to Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about his marriage that is soon going to happen, Rinku said that he has again invited the superstar.

“I have invited Shah Rukh Sir to my wedding as well. Let’s see if he comes,” he said.

Although the date is yet to be finalized, Rinku shared that discussions are ongoing within his family. “Hopefully this year. The domestic season will begin soon. People in our family have come up with a date in November 2025. But I’m not sure. Let’s see,” he added.

The Beginning of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj’s Love Story

The cricketer also described the beginning of his affair with Priya Saroj. Rinku remembered that they began to communicate with one another in 2022 when he saw her picture in one of the fan pages. He was shy to go to her initially but after knowing that she liked some of his photographs he felt confident to talk to her.

“It started in 2022 during the COVID years when IPL was in Mumbai. I had a fan page that put up a photo of Priya about some voting in her village. Priya’s sister shoots photos and videos, so I think she had asked the fan page to put up a photo for help. I saw the photo and I liked her. I thought she was perfect for me. I thought about texting her, but then I thought it won’t be right,” Rinku said.

“She liked a couple of my photos. Then I texted her on Instagram, and that’s how it all started. Then we started talking. In a week or two, we were talking regularly, talking before matches. So, I started feeling the love from 2022,” he added.

Rinku Singh’s Cricket Journey and Priya’s Career

Whereas Rinku Singh has stamped his spot in the T20I team of India with regular performances and match-winning knocks, Priya Saroj has carved her own niche in the non-cricket world. She is a Member of Parliament and a lawyer, which allows her to combine two careers, politics and work.

The union of the two that combines cricketing and political stardom has fascinated the people. With the wedding approaching, and Shah Rukh Khan yet to confirm whether he will attend or not, fans are waiting with bated breath whether the Bollywood star will make it to the wedding as he had promised.

