CPL 2025: Imran Tahir’s 5-Wicket Haul Equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga’s Record

In the ninth game of CPL 2025, Guyana Amazon Warriors got a comfortable victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 83 runs on Saturday (August 23). Imran Tahir was the man of the match and he displayed a masterclass with the ball taking five wickets in the game.

Imran Tahir Equals T20 Greats with Five-Wicket Haul

Tahir ended with figures of 5 wickets in 21 balls with one maiden, and is yet another reason why he is a force in T20 cricket. His spectacular performance not only saw the game swing in Guyana favor but also created his name in the history of the format along with the other legends of the game.

Tahir is now tied with Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan in five five-wicket hauls in T20 with this performance. Only David Wiese has more of such performances in 402 matches (seven).

Tahir has played 436 T20 matches where the average is quite good with 19.66 wickets. His consistency and capacity to deliver in key moments have made him a relevant figure in franchise leagues across the world and CPL 2025 is not an exception.

Players with Most Five-Wicket Hauls in T20 Cricket

The revised list shows how unusual such performances are David Wiese is the leader with 7, followed by Shaheen Afridi, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan and now Imran Tahir, all on 5. It is an indication of the caliber of bowlers capable of taking a game by the scruff of the neck.

That Imran Tahir has made it to this exalted list only adds to the burden of his legacy as one of the great spinners in limited-overs cricket. To a player who has circled the globe playing franchise cricket, achieving such a milestone in CPL 2025 is another feather in his cap.

Guyana Post Huge Total in CPL 2025 Clash

The Guyana Amazon Warriors too were effective with the bat. Their top order batting line up gelled together to score a mammoth 211 in 20 overs. This kind of huge score provided a great launching pad to Tahir and his bowlers to put pressure in the latter part of the match.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were off to a bright start with their chase as they scored 77 runs in the first six overs. That is when the game seemed to move but immediately Tahir entered the attack, the game was turned completely. His breakthroughs derailed the Falcons quest in an epic manner.

Falcons Collapse Under Imran Tahir’s Spell

The former spinner clean bowled Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir, and Obed McCoy to end up with a five-wicket haul. Every dismissal halted the flow of the innings and the Falcons were left clueless as their innings folded up to 128 runs in 15.2 overs.

Guyana thumped by 83 runs to second position in the CPL 2025 points table. Both the bat and ball are firing and the team has become a force to be reckoned with now. Tahir was once again on a roll and showed everyone that he still has the match winning capabilities.

ALSO READ: Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?