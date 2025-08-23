LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?

Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?

The BCCI is currently trying to find alternatives to sponsor the jersey before the start of the Asia Cup after the Dream11 ban that is included in the new gaming bill that could see Team India playing without a sponsor.

Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor? (Image Credit - X)
Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 23, 2025 08:43:36 IST

Team India might have to compete in the forthcoming Men Asia Cup without a logo of its sponsor on its jersey. This is an unusual development as the tournament which is set to commence on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates faces this after the government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill.

Dream11 sponsorship in jeopardy

The new regulation places an outright prohibition on the fantasy sports and gambling apps, including Dream11. This has put doubt over the future of jersey sponsorship of the Indian team with Dream11 being its lead sponsor since July 2023 under a three-year contact.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made an official statement on whether it will carry on with the association with the platform yet. Devajit Saikia, the board secretary, however indicated that the governing body would respect the law of the land.

“If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” Saikia told AFP on Friday.

Dream11, in its turn, admitted that the bill affected its business. In a statement, the company said that “cash games and contests have been discontinued” following the decision taken by the Indian parliament.

What the gaming bill states

The Dream11 ban is under a bill that outlaws all online games that involve money. The promotion or financing of such activities is also criminalised by the law. Any person who contravenes these provisions may be punished by up to five years in prison.

According to the government data, the fantasy sports sites were depriving the country of an estimated USD 2.3 billion annually of the almost 450 million users in India. The relocation, thus, will cushion both the individuals and the economy at large against such losses.

PM Modi on Dream11 ban and gaming bill

After the bill had been promulgated, PM Narendra Modi used the social media platform X to tweet about the bill. He said, “This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games.”

The government has been trying to impose the difference between the skill-based online games like e-sports and the money-related fantasy sports or betting applications. The Dream11 ban is therefore part of this wider initiative to make the online interaction safer.

Mixed reactions to Dream11 ban

The law was also termed by Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as being balanced in its approach. “The Bill takes a balanced approach-promoting what’s good and prohibiting what’s harmful for the middle class and youth,” he said.

The scenario poses a distinct dilemma to Team India though. The lack of a sponsor logo is unprecedented in modern cricket with the Asia Cup just around the bend and the world cup later this year.

Not only has the Dream11 ban affected the platform but has also left the BCCI looking to alternatives at a critical time. It remains to be seen whether India will walk into the field without a sponsor or a new partner is found soon.

ALSO READ: ‘We Couldn’t Be Prouder’: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Daughter Sara On New Pilates Venture

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025bcciDream11

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?
Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?
Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?
Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?