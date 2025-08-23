Dream11 Ban Impact: Will Team India Play Asia Cup Without Jersey Sponsor?

Team India might have to compete in the forthcoming Men Asia Cup without a logo of its sponsor on its jersey. This is an unusual development as the tournament which is set to commence on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates faces this after the government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill.

Dream11 sponsorship in jeopardy

The new regulation places an outright prohibition on the fantasy sports and gambling apps, including Dream11. This has put doubt over the future of jersey sponsorship of the Indian team with Dream11 being its lead sponsor since July 2023 under a three-year contact.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made an official statement on whether it will carry on with the association with the platform yet. Devajit Saikia, the board secretary, however indicated that the governing body would respect the law of the land.

“If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” Saikia told AFP on Friday.

Dream11, in its turn, admitted that the bill affected its business. In a statement, the company said that “cash games and contests have been discontinued” following the decision taken by the Indian parliament.

What the gaming bill states

The Dream11 ban is under a bill that outlaws all online games that involve money. The promotion or financing of such activities is also criminalised by the law. Any person who contravenes these provisions may be punished by up to five years in prison.

According to the government data, the fantasy sports sites were depriving the country of an estimated USD 2.3 billion annually of the almost 450 million users in India. The relocation, thus, will cushion both the individuals and the economy at large against such losses.

PM Modi on Dream11 ban and gaming bill

After the bill had been promulgated, PM Narendra Modi used the social media platform X to tweet about the bill. He said, “This Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, highlights our commitment towards making India a hub for gaming, innovation and creativity. It will encourage e-sports and online social games. At the same time, it will save our society from the harmful effects of online money games.”

The government has been trying to impose the difference between the skill-based online games like e-sports and the money-related fantasy sports or betting applications. The Dream11 ban is therefore part of this wider initiative to make the online interaction safer.

Mixed reactions to Dream11 ban

The law was also termed by Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as being balanced in its approach. “The Bill takes a balanced approach-promoting what’s good and prohibiting what’s harmful for the middle class and youth,” he said.

The scenario poses a distinct dilemma to Team India though. The lack of a sponsor logo is unprecedented in modern cricket with the Asia Cup just around the bend and the world cup later this year.

Not only has the Dream11 ban affected the platform but has also left the BCCI looking to alternatives at a critical time. It remains to be seen whether India will walk into the field without a sponsor or a new partner is found soon.

ALSO READ: ‘We Couldn’t Be Prouder’: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Daughter Sara On New Pilates Venture