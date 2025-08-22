‘We Couldn’t Be Prouder’: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Daughter Sara On New Pilates Venture

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his great pride as his daughter Sara Tendulkar enters a new world of fitness by opening her own Pilates studio. The announcement is a major personal development milestone in the case of Sara who has been taking gradual steps towards expressing her interest in health and wellness.

Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt words

Tendulkar has given an emotional note on social media where he has highlighted the happiness he has seeing his daughter living her dreams.

“As a parent, you always hope your children find something they truly love doing. Watching Sara open a Pilates studio has been one of those moments that fills our hearts (sic),” he wrote.

He also emphasized the effort Sara put into making her dream a reality. “She has built this journey with her own hard work and belief, brick by brick. Nutrition and movement have always been important in our lives, and to see her carry that thought forward, in her own voice, is truly special. Sara, we couldn’t be prouder. Congratulations on this journey you are about to commence (sic),” he added.

Sara Tendulkar steps into the fitness industry

So far, Sara has not been much in the limelight, and has kept personal and professional life a secret. Nonetheless, in the recent years, her interest in fitness and wellness practices is quite noticeable.

The new Pilates studio is her initial major step into the industry and it is her personal vision of establishing healthier lifestyles. The fans and wellness enthusiasts are already showing their interest waiting to hear more about the project.

Growing demand for Pilates in India

Although the official date of opening the studio and its location are not announced yet, the choice of Sara indicates the increase of the popularity of Pilates in India. Pilates has gained a lot of popularity as an exercise among young professionals and fitness fanatics, who credit Pilates as an exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility and control.

The increase in this trend has seen an expansion of more studios in major cities with people realizing its advantages as a long-term workout approach. Sara is entering the wellness market at the right time as this shift is associated with her venture.

What makes Pilates unique?

Pilates is a kind of physical exercise created by Joseph Pilates in the beginning of the 20 th century. It is made to enhance posture, develop core strength and flexibility, and it is easy on the body.

Pilates is not about doing everything to the full extent, as it is with high-intensity training but rather it is about precision and mindfulness in movement. It specifically focuses on the muscles of the stomach, hips, and back and is, therefore, a versatile routine to people of different age groups.

As Sara Tendulkar is set to launch her new Pilates studio, her effort is not only a personal milestone but also an indication of the rising significance of holistic fitness in our modern-day hectic living.

