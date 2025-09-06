LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is The Era Of Novak Djokovic Ending? 'Not yet,' He Says

Is The Era Of Novak Djokovic Ending? ‘Not yet,’ He Says

After all, reaching the semifinals in the four major championships in 2025, it is a sign of the legacy of his ability and competitiveness. His next opportunity will be in Athens and while he has not ceded through official channels his intention to play the Australian open, it would be a surprise if you wouldn't see him on the biggest stage.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 6, 2025 17:55:34 IST

The 2025 US Open semifinals gave Novak Djokovic the final opportunity to win an all time record 25th Grand Slam. Carlos Alcaraz upset the 38 year old Serbian, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, but the Serbian is not ready to give up his pursuit of Grand Slams. Djokovic was unrepentant after the match, ‘I am not giving up Grand Slams. I will continue to fight’ and he intends to play the entire Grand Slam calendar in 2026.

Novak Djokovic on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Djokovic knows that he will be racing time because physically, he will most probably be handicapped in five set matches. He replied ‘I ran out of energy after the second set. Best of five with Sinner and Alcaraz are going to be really tough games. The difficult part is that I believe that I compete better in a best of three situation. You can see, though, old age and infirmities are working against me.’ One more mark would be the semifinal match knotting defeat, since, since 2002 there is not going to be one of the Big Three, Djokovic, Federer, or Nadal, in a men’s Grand Slam final. Djokovic recognised the new generation crop of top ranking players when he remarked, They are just too good. They are playing in an extremely high level.

Novak Djokovic on his next Grand Slam

Still, Djokovic deserves his year too. After all, reaching the semifinals in the four major championships in 2025, it is a sign of the legacy of his ability and competitiveness. His next opportunity will be in Athens and while he has not ceded through official channels his intention to play the Australian open, it would be a surprise if you wouldn’t see him on the biggest stage. Physically however, Djokovic still quest for history. He cannot be deterred by his absence of a Grand Slam, the question is whether he can overcome father time and win one more major or if this will signify the start of a new era in tennis by the young generation.

QUICK LINKS