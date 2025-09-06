LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?

Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?

It has been reported that Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has been said to become the sole beneficiary of a mind blowing fortune of £752 million ($1 billion) from an anonymous billionaire in Rio Grande do Sul. The benefactor, who never met Neymar and had no offspring, was impressed by his humility and connection to his father, which is how this decision was made.

(Image Credit: ANI/Neymar Jr via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/Neymar Jr via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 6, 2025 17:19:48 IST

In an account that sounds more like a creation of fiction than reality, Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr is reported to be the sole inheritor of a staggering £752 million an estimated $1 billion USD inheritance from an anonymous billionaire in Rio Grande do Sul.  The man had never met Neymar and had no children and in June, made the emotional decision to leave everything he had to the footballer. 

Who is this mystery man leaving Neymar Jr his fortune?

This will was authenticated in Porto Alegre and signed with two witnesses present, and included non trivial assets including properties, investments, and shares that Neymar may inherit, pending the approval of a Brazilian court. The businessman stated there was a deep personal relation,  he respected Neymar for his modesty, honest family values and particularly the nature of his relationship with his father, which reminded him of his own father who passed away. 

What would Neymar Jr’s Net Worth be now?

If the inheritance is upheld, this would at least double Neymar’s wealth. Neymar has an estimated £846 million equivalent to 6.2 billion Brazilian reals net worth and is already listed as among the wealthiest athletes in the world. Therefore, the inheritance would propel him higher up the financial ladder alongside sports legends. In 2024 alone, Neymar earned 665 million reals (£90.7 million) while playing for Al Hilal, and only Messi and Ronaldo were known to be paid more as the top of their field.

What does Brazilian Law state?

The legal complexities are significant. Brazilian law requires that 50% of an estate must be held aside for heirs, children or spouses called forced heirship. Because the benefactor has no legal heirs, a court could still intervene, and the will could be deemed invalid by potential claimants or changed according to law. It is interesting that the rumor began in 2023 and did not start to gain traction publicly until 2025 when talk shows and mainstream media began to disseminate it, thereby changing a rather odd story into global discourse. 

Whether Neymar will accept the inheritance, or whether he remains silent, the news has already had global sporting and financial coverage. It raises issues surrounding celebrity, fandom taken to its greatest extreme, and legal limits of inheritance. For now, a football legend’s bank account could soon be viewed as unbelievable, pending court approval.

Also Read: Is Lionel Messi Really Retiring? David Beckham Drops THE TRUTH

Tags: Brazilian LawNeymar jrNeymar Jr BrazilNeymar Jr MoneyNeymar Jr Net Worth

RELATED News

Indian Trio Storms Ahead At Boxing World Championship 2025
Is The Era Of Novak Djokovic Ending? ‘Not yet,’ He Says
Sanju Samson’s Net Worth: A Look into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements
Rinku Singh’s Net Worth: A Deep Dive into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements
Is Lionel Messi Really Retiring? David Beckham Drops THE TRUTH BOMB

LATEST NEWS

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?
Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?
Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?
Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?

QUICK LINKS