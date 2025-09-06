Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?

In an account that sounds more like a creation of fiction than reality, Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr is reported to be the sole inheritor of a staggering £752 million an estimated $1 billion USD inheritance from an anonymous billionaire in Rio Grande do Sul. The man had never met Neymar and had no children and in June, made the emotional decision to leave everything he had to the footballer.

Who is this mystery man leaving Neymar Jr his fortune?

This will was authenticated in Porto Alegre and signed with two witnesses present, and included non trivial assets including properties, investments, and shares that Neymar may inherit, pending the approval of a Brazilian court. The businessman stated there was a deep personal relation, he respected Neymar for his modesty, honest family values and particularly the nature of his relationship with his father, which reminded him of his own father who passed away.

What would Neymar Jr’s Net Worth be now?

If the inheritance is upheld, this would at least double Neymar’s wealth. Neymar has an estimated £846 million equivalent to 6.2 billion Brazilian reals net worth and is already listed as among the wealthiest athletes in the world. Therefore, the inheritance would propel him higher up the financial ladder alongside sports legends. In 2024 alone, Neymar earned 665 million reals (£90.7 million) while playing for Al Hilal, and only Messi and Ronaldo were known to be paid more as the top of their field.

What does Brazilian Law state?

The legal complexities are significant. Brazilian law requires that 50% of an estate must be held aside for heirs, children or spouses called forced heirship. Because the benefactor has no legal heirs, a court could still intervene, and the will could be deemed invalid by potential claimants or changed according to law. It is interesting that the rumor began in 2023 and did not start to gain traction publicly until 2025 when talk shows and mainstream media began to disseminate it, thereby changing a rather odd story into global discourse.

Whether Neymar will accept the inheritance, or whether he remains silent, the news has already had global sporting and financial coverage. It raises issues surrounding celebrity, fandom taken to its greatest extreme, and legal limits of inheritance. For now, a football legend’s bank account could soon be viewed as unbelievable, pending court approval.

