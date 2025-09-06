Is Lionel Messi Really Retiring? David Beckham Drops THE TRUTH BOMB

A current of goodwill and curiosity coursed through the world of football as David Beckham paid emotional tributes to Lionel Messi after Argentina’s farewell match in Buenos Aires. The eight time Ballon d’Or winner displayed one last masterclass on home turf, scoring twice in a 3–0 victory in what was an emotional goodbye, for the present at least for the loud fans of Argentina. Beckham took to Instagram to mark the occasion, labeling Messi ‘a special person,’ and letting everyone know that although ‘everything has been achieved,’ Messi is playing ‘not for himself but for his country.’

David Beckham on Lionel Messi’s future

Adding another layer to the speculation about the superstar’s future, Beckham who is co owner of Inter Miami was revealed to have provided a perspective on Messi’s ambitions beyond the MLS. Speaking in reports, the former England captain said Messi dreams of one day living near the Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona, ‘a place where he gets so much enjoyment and passion from.’ Beckham stated, ‘No one loves the city of Barcelona more than Messi. Messi is a Barca boy.’ Reports suggest that Messi may return to Catalonia once his Miami deal is up, potentially as an ambassador if his economic situation prevents a full return.

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami

Meanwhile, Beckham continues building what he considers his greatest challenge, Inter Miami itself. He mentioned that signing Messi in South Florida was the toughest and most rewarding moment he has faced since finishing his playing career changing the trajectory of the club both on and off the pitch at the same time. He observed that Messi’s presence has brought worldwide awareness, sponsorship deals, and attention from fans, ultimately delivering on Davis’ intent for the franchise. Beckham was also proud of their academy, because they are now moving players into their first team and demonstrating that he was a long term player development story for soccer in the US.

Is Lionel Messi going back to Europe? David Beckham speaks

All of this is happening to the backdrop of uncertainty about how long he will play. He made it clear that he will assess his future after the MLS season. The emotional goodbye for national fans and his close ties to Barcelona indicate that Messi’s time in Argentina for getting accustomed may be winding down gracefully and possibly to his playing career. In essence, the messages from Beckham along with Messi’s emotional performances are triggering an emotional blend of passion, nostalgia, and for what’s next. Whether it takes Messi back to Europe, or into a new role with Inter Miami or if it leads somewhere totally unexpected, one thing is certain, their football legacy resonates.

