LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Portugal will have a lot more emotion going into this game following the unexpected passing of Diogo Jota, and thus they will want to start fast in hopes of defending their Nations League title after being crowned champions of Europe. At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still integral to the Portugal team as he chases the all time goal record from qualified games for the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo training. (Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram)
Cristiano Ronaldo training. (Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 6, 2025 15:13:06 IST

This Saturday at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Portugal begins its qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Armenia, who are looking to create some history while Portugal attempts to use this qualifying campaign as a reset to their squad after the recent tragic news of Diogo Jota’s untimely passing and still emotional from being the UEFA Nations League champions. 

Cristiano Ronaldo against Armenia

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the match against Armenia is a chance to shine once more with qualification to a major international tournament in question, and for the 40 year old it’s a chance to move further up the all time record holder for the most number of goals scored in World Cup qualifiers and is chasing Carlos Ruiz from Guatemala on three goals.



When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Armenia In India?

Portugal will kick off its opening qualifying matchat 9:30 PM IST, and Indian Football Fans can watch the match through SONY LIV APP or Sony Sports Network. The viewing platforms are not limited to India, as in the USA, viewers can watch on Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes and others, and be in synch to current coverage of the match. This opening match is part of Group F with a total of four teams, they are Portugal, Armenia, Hungary, and the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal vs Armenia past encounters

Past results for the two nations suggest that Portugal is at home in this corner in the matchup, having defeated Ghana in four of their six encounters, their latest was back in 2015 with a Ronaldo hattrick to lead to a 3−2 win. This matchup is a glimpse into rich stories, emotional nostalgia, Ronaldo’s ever present search for new goal, and the breaking of the World Cup’s intense hold. Fans in India and elsewhere are served a exciting mix of skills, history, and the highest order of drama, with multiple broadcast and viewing options available to ensure nobody misses a second.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth, Salary, And Endorsements: A Look Into Portugal’s Captain’s Earnings

Tags: cristiano ronaldoPortugal vs ArmeniaPortugal vs Armenia Live StreamingWhen And Where To Watch In IndiaWorld Cup Qualification UEFA

RELATED News

Indian Trio Storms Ahead At Boxing World Championship 2025
Is The Era Of Novak Djokovic Ending? ‘Not yet,’ He Says
Why Would A Mystery Man Leave Neymar Jr His Entire Fortune?
Sanju Samson’s Net Worth: A Look into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements
Rinku Singh’s Net Worth: A Deep Dive into His IPL Earnings, Salary, and Endorsements

LATEST NEWS

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India Portugal vs Armenia Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS