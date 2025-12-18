LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni's Six-Hitting Record

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni's Six-Hitting Record

Ishan Kishan smashed a blistering 45-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, equalling Abhishek Sharma’s record and breaking MS Dhoni’s six-hitting mark as he led Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title with a 69-run win over Haryana.

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final. (Photo: X/@cricketaakash)
Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final. (Photo: X/@cricketaakash)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 18, 2025 21:33:50 IST

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni's Six-Hitting Record

Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan delivered a sensational performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final, smashing a blistering 45-ball century to power his team to their maiden title. Kishan’s breathtaking knock not only sealed a historic win but also saw him equal Abhishek Sharma’s record for most SMAT centuries and surpass MS Dhoni’s six-hitting milestone.

Kishan’s Explosive Hundred Powers Jharkhand to First SMAT Title

Batting first at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Kishan went on a six-hitting rampage, scoring 101 off 49 balls, studded with 10 sixes and 6 fours, at a strike rate of over 200. His innings laid the foundation for Jharkhand’s imposing 262/3, the highest total in a SMAT final.

Jharkhand went on to defeat Haryana by 69 runs, becoming the 12th state to lift India’s premier domestic T20 trophy.



Equals Abhishek Sharma’s SMAT Century Record

The century was Kishan’s fifth in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, drawing him level with Abhishek Sharma for the most hundreds in the tournament. It was also his second ton of the 2025 season, underlining a prolific run throughout the competition.

Kishan finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer, amassing 517 runs in 10 innings at a staggering strike rate of 197.32.

Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record as Wicketkeeper-Captain

Kishan’s power-hitting spree saw him smash 33 sixes in SMAT 2025, the most by a designated wicketkeeper-captain in any T20 tournament international or domestic.

In the process, he broke the long-standing record held by MS Dhoni (30 sixes in IPL 2018) and Nicholas Pooran (30 sixes in ILT20 2023–24), marking a significant milestone in T20 history.

Crucial Partnerships Set the Platform

After Jharkhand lost Virat Singh early, Kishan stitched a decisive 177-run partnership for the second wicket with young batter Kumar Kushagra, who played a superb supporting role with 81 off 38 balls.

Late cameos from Anukul Roy (40 off 20) and Robin Minz (31 off 14) ensured Jharkhand finished strongly, pushing Haryana well out of the contest.

Haryana’s Chase Falters Under Pressure

Chasing a daunting 263, Haryana’s innings never gained momentum. They lost early wickets and were reduced to 2/1 within the first over. Wicketkeeper-batter Yashvardhan Dalal (53) fought back with some resistance, but regular strikes derailed the chase.

Jharkhand bowlers, led by Sushant Mishra (3/21) and Bal Krishna (3 wickets), bundled Haryana out for 193 in 18.3 overs.

Kishan’s Knock Sends Strong Message to Selectors

Currently out of India’s T20I setup, Kishan’s match-winning century comes at a crucial time, with national selectors set to meet ahead of upcoming international assignments and the T20 World Cup.

With Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma ahead in the pecking order, Kishan’s record-breaking SMAT final knock has nonetheless reignited the conversation around his potential T20I recall.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 9:32 PM IST
Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

