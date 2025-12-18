Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the World Cup-winning former Team India captain and wicketkeeper, travels a lot. It’s pretty common to catch him at airports all over the country.

Fans love it every time he’s spotted, someone snaps a photo or shoots a quick video, and before you know it, it’s all over social media. That’s what happened this time too. A new video of Dhoni at the airport is making the rounds online.

MS Dhoni’s Airport Video Sparks Debate Over Security Rules

In the video, Dhoni walks into the airport with his wife Sakshi and a few others. He’s got a backpack, drops it in the tray for screening, and heads over for the security check.

But here’s where things get interesting: someone online pointed out what looks like a security slip-up. They claim Dhoni went through security wearing his watch and a fitness band, something regular travellers just don’t get away with.

Why have security protocols at all for VIPs at the airport when you are doing it for the sake of it @CISFHQrs ? @AAI_Official ? Dhoni is wearing a watch in one hand and a fitness device in the other. An ordinary citizen will be returned back to put them in the trays and rejoin… pic.twitter.com/ZySGaIvte9 — With Love India (@WithLoveIndiaa) December 18, 2025

Internet Questions Airport Security

Usually, you know the drill: shoes off, watch off, belt off, everything in the tray. Only after the scan do you pick up your stuff. But Dhoni, in this clip, breezes through with his shoes and accessories still on. The security staff even seemed happy to see him, smiling and waving him through without a fuss.

One social media post in particular called this out. On X, user “@WithLoveIndiaa” shared the video and wrote: “Why have security protocols at all for VIPs at the airport when you’re doing it for the sake of it @CISFHQrs @AAI_Official? Dhoni is wearing a watch in one hand and a fitness device in the other. An ordinary citizen will be sent back to put them in the tray and rejoin the queue. No frisking, no requests to turn back for scan. It almost appears like entering a mall. VIP culture, double standards. If you are rich, you are perceived as safe. Then why have this fake security check at all?”

Nobody’s saying exactly where or when the video was shot, but it popped up on social media this Thursday and has gone viral ever since.

ALSO READ: ‘False And Malicious’: Sourav Ganguly Hits Back With Rs 50 Crore Defamation Case Over Messi Event ‘Serious Allegations’