Jannik Sinner Advances After Dimitrov’s Heartbreaking Retirement, Carries Opponent’s Bags

In a remarkable turn of events, Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarter finals while Grigor Dimitrov was forced to withdraw on Monday after leading the world number one by two sets. On Centre Court, Sinner was behind 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 due to an injury to his right elbow when Dimitrov hurt himself while serving an ace. Sinner ran to the Bulgarian’s help as he fell onto the court, clutching his pectoral muscle, and screamed in agony.

After Grigor Dimitrov suffered a devastating injury on Monday, Jannik Sinner helped him carry his baggage off the court. For the most of the latter part of his career, Dimitrov, 34, has been plagued by ailments. Last year, he also retired from Wimbledon in the fourth round against Daniil Medvedev.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say, because he is an incredible player,” Sinner stated.

We all probably witnessed this today. He has had a lot of bad luck in the last few years. He is a fantastic player, a dear friend of mine, and we have a great understanding off the court as well.

“Honestly, after seeing him in this situation, he would deserve to play in the following round if there was a chance. Mostly, though, I’m hoping he recovers quickly.”

Strangely enough, Sinner was dealing with an injury earlier in the game after suffering an elbow injury from a fall in the opening game.

If the three-time Grand Slam champion can overcome his own fitness issue, Sinner, who was on the verge of a shocking elimination, will now play American 10th seed Ben Shelton in the round of eight.

Sinner, who won the US and Australian Opens and lost the French Open championship match in a five-set battle against Carlos Alcaraz in June, has participated in the previous three Grand Slam finals.







Dimitrov suffered a groin injury in his opening encounter at the Australian Open in January and had to retire. He had to quit after suffering a leg injury in his first-round encounter at Roland Garros last month, and he would not be able to play until Wimbledon.

Dimitrov gained notoriety as “Baby Fed” after making his ATP Tour debut in 2008 because of his innate skill and the way his game resembled that of Roger Federer. He has never advanced past a semi-final at the Grand Slams, though, as he was unable to meet expectations.

