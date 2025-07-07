Ruben Amorim Cancels Manchester United’s Covert Documentary Agreement With Amazon Prime

Manchester United has withdrawn from confidential negotiations over a record-breaking £10 million ($13.6 million) Amazon documentary agreement after head coach Ruben Amorim voiced concerns. After months of talks and financial strain, United concluded that the behind-the-scenes series would be an unwanted distraction for the first squad while they underwent a crucial reconstruction under Amorim.

What really happened?

According to The Athletic, Manchester United and Amazon negotiated a possible “All or Nothing” series for several months. This would have been the streaming behemoth’s largest-ever agreement with a sports team. For the 2025–2026 season, Amazon would have had complete behind-the-scenes access under the proposed deal, which was valued at well over £10 million. But after facing stiff resistance from Amorim, the club finally pulled out of the negotiations.

According to the article, Manchester United’s executive committee unanimously rejected the request after Amorim expressed fears that the project may distract the first team during a sensitive transitioning moment. United supported the manager on football grounds even though they were having financial difficulties and would not be playing in Europe the next season. The choice demonstrates Amorim’s expanding impact at Old Trafford as he works to restructure the team.

Transfer news

Amorim would also like to recruit a striker, but his ideal target, Viktor Gyokeres, appears to be heading to Arsenal, while his favorite target, Liam Delap, chose to sign with Chelsea. A wildcard free agent might suddenly be appealing to United, who are keeping their offensive options open.

Manchester United’s original summer budget will allow them to pay for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo’s moves, but player sales will determine whether they can add a striker. Five players have notified United that they would wish to look for options elsewhere this summer and will not be needed back at Carrington this week, as was disclosed last week.

Ruben Amorim will take advantage of every chance that comes his way, and it is believed that United has been given the option to recruit Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his release from Everton. The 28-year-old left Goodison Park at the end of the season, making him a free agent. It is not surprising to learn that he would be amenable to a move to Old Trafford.

In order to increase revenue after sponsor departures and significant debt, the Red Devils will now seek into other commercial opportunities. Now that player acquisition is in line with his tactical vision, Amorim will continue to lead the team’s sporting reconstruction.

