Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Ben Shelton Vs Jannik Sinner Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The upcoming quarter final match between Ben Shelton and Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles tournament will attract significant attention from spectators.

Jannik Sinner, a two time defending champion and one of the game’s most consistent performers, arrives in Melbourne after successfully defeating several difficult competitors and various environmental tests which brought him to this important Grand Slam competition stage. His aggressive baseline play and hard court precision make him one of the favourites to progress further in the event.

The match will take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, because the night session will begin after the day’s earlier matches have finished. Match starts from 1:30 PM IST. Indian viewers can watch both the match and tournament events through Sony Sports Network channels and Sony LIV streaming service which shows complete live tournament coverage. US fans have multiple viewing options through ESPN platforms which include ESPN Unlimited and ESPN+ while Fubo also provides live streaming of the show. International viewers can check local broadcasters and streaming platforms like discovery+ or regional sports networks depending on their region.

Shelton achieved his quarter final spot because he won against Casper Ruud by demonstrating his improved skills to play on all court surfaces while he maintained his growing confidence in serving abilities. Despite Sinner holding a head-to-head advantage against Shelton, their record shows he needs to fight to prove himself against top players because his playing skills keep developing. The match will be exciting because Shelton uses his strong serve and athletic skills while Sinner relies on his tactical game strategies.

