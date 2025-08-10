LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jannik Sinner’s Back, And How! A Dominating Win Sends Shockwaves

Jannik Sinner’s Back, And How! A Dominating Win Sends Shockwaves

In less than an hour, Jannik Sinner opened his title defence at the Cincinnati Open with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan.

With nearly flawless serving and sweeping the first five games in 15 minutes, the world No. 1 displayed some incredible power and precision.
With nearly flawless serving and sweeping the first five games in 15 minutes, the world No. 1 displayed some incredible power and precision.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 04:03:39 IST

Jannik Sinner, ranked first in the world, left off where he started after an emotional triumph at Wimbledon by bringing an illustrious statement of power, precision and control to the Western, Southern Open in Cincinnati. In his first match back he demolished Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan 6-1, 6-1 in only 59 minutes; the quickest win of his 2025 season and a warning to all in his title-defense .

Quick review of the match

Sinner did not take long to rush through the opening five games in 15 minutes with his relentless serve and groundstrokes really grinding away at Nishikori. His figures were close to perfect: seven winners, only five forced errors and an unbelievable first-serve percentage of winning.

Clinically, his high performance level did not leave his court opponent, Galan (ranked No. 144), with much breathing space. Sinner was rust-free even though he was wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm following a fall at Wimbledon. He had flair to boot, firing brilliantly disguised drop shot in the middle of the second set. On court, he said “I did not know what to anticipate today… the ball is flying… one must serve as accurately as possible so that we can make it far in the tournament” . His following contestant will be Canada Gabriel Diallo No. 35.

This outcome continues Sinner with his stunning tough court winning streak now an incredible 22-0, and with crown at the US open, ATP Finals, and the Australian Open. He has become a phoenix of constancy and strength as the swing in North America is becoming hot.

