Tennis star Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello in the hospital Quironsalud Palmaplanas in Palma de Mallorca become parents of the second child baby boy named Miquel on August 7. The preacher is marking this joyous occasion almost 3 years down the line when they had their first child, Rafael in October 2022.

The story behind the name

The story behind the name of Miquel is so emotional because she adopted the name in honor of Mery whose father had died in April of 2023 aged 63 years. The family preaches privacy and in some days following the birth, they were all exiting the hospital in a peaceful vein, which was closed.

The exclusive visitor arrives several months later when Nadal retires as a professional tennis player in November 2024 when he already led a glorious career with 22 Grand Show and 92 ATP champion singles and two Olympic gold medals. Nadal is already out of his competitive years and the player is bonding with his family and will have his own activity such as a moving speech at the Roland Garros 2025 and being present at the house that he can provide.

More about Rafael and his wife

The genuine long lasting romantic relationship between Nadal and Mery began in the year 2005 and ended with a confidential wedding in a month of October 2019 in Mallorca. Mery also works in the Rafa Nadal Foundation (a degree in business management) and has long appeared a constant figure by the side of the champion. The arrival of Miquel completes the couple three member of family, and points to shift of gears in the character of Nadal, towards purposes centred around home, love and family.

Also Read: US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How