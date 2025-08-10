LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!

From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!

On August 7, 2025, Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, Spanish legend had a baby boy, which they named Miquel.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, have been together for 14 years and are currently active in both personal and charitable endeavours.
The couple, who have been married since 2019, have been together for 14 years and are currently active in both personal and charitable endeavours.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 03:39:11 IST

Tennis star Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello in the hospital Quironsalud Palmaplanas in Palma de Mallorca become parents of the second child baby boy named Miquel on August 7. The preacher is marking this joyous occasion almost 3 years down the line when they had their first child, Rafael in October 2022.

The story behind the name

The story behind the name of Miquel is so emotional because she adopted the name in honor of Mery whose father had died in April of 2023 aged 63 years. The family preaches privacy and in some days following the birth, they were all exiting the hospital in a peaceful vein, which was closed.

The exclusive visitor arrives several months later when Nadal retires as a professional tennis player in November 2024 when he already led a glorious career with 22 Grand Show and 92 ATP champion singles and two Olympic gold medals. Nadal is already out of his competitive years and the player is bonding with his family and will have his own activity such as a moving speech at the Roland Garros 2025 and being present at the house that he can provide.

More about Rafael and his wife

The genuine long lasting romantic relationship between Nadal and Mery began in the year 2005 and ended with a confidential wedding in a month of October 2019 in Mallorca. Mery also works in the Rafa Nadal Foundation (a degree in business management) and has long appeared a constant figure by the side of the champion. The arrival of Miquel completes the couple three member of family, and points to shift of gears in the character of Nadal, towards purposes centred around home, love and family.

Also Read: US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

Tags: Maria Francisca PerelloMiquel Nadalrafael nadalRafael Nadal baby boyRafael Nadal second child

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble

LATEST NEWS

Shimla: Three Students Reported Missing From A Boarding School
7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!
From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!
From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!
From Wimbledon to Parenthood, Rafael Nadal Serves Up Baby Number Two!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?