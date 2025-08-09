LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

With $90 million in prize money, up 20% from the previous year's, the 2025 US Open will establish a record for the most prize money in tennis history. The $5 million prize money for singles champions will be significantly increased for runners up, semifinalists, and even those who lose in the first round, who will still receive six figures.

While the redesigned mixed doubles, which features celebrity pairings, has the same prize at the top, the doubles winners will receive $1 million.
While the redesigned mixed doubles, which features celebrity pairings, has the same prize at the top, the doubles winners will receive $1 million.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 21:55:33 IST

The world expects the US Open 2025 to be an epic tennis event but what they might not expect is a prize pool that breaks records. Between August 24 and September 7 Flushing Meadows will provide the platform in tennis history not only to the champions but also in the handsome way in which the players are being paid.

Winner takes it all

The total prize fund this year is a mind blowing $90 million compared to 2024 and a record purse in tennis history with the purse increase at 20 percent. On top, men and women singles winners will take home a glittering $5 million. This is a huge jump compared to the award of 2024 winners of which Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka received $3.6 million. An increase is also made that raises the second income to 2.5 million dollars and semifinalists and quarter finalists will take 1.26 million and 660 000 dollars accordingly. Even the earlier exits are highly rewarded the round of 128 is rewarded with 110,000 dollars and the round of 64 being 154,000 dollars.

Such financial windfall even spills over to doubles events. Winners of doubles will pocket one million dollars whereas losers will pocket 500,000 dollars. The semifinalists and quarterfinalists receive 250,000 and 125,000 dollars respectively and even the first round participants receive 30,000 dollars.

Doubles earn in ‘doubles’ as well

US Open is making play in mixed doubles even bigger. The remodeled competition will happen during the “Fan Week” before the main draw of the tournament and comprises shorter formats and celebrity pairings such as Alcaraz with Emma Raducanu and Sinner with Emma Navarro. The champions in mixed doubles will receive 1 million dollars, runners achieve 400,000, semifinalists 200,000 and quarter Finalists 100,000.

This prize money spike is accompanied by increasing clamour among the leading players they want a more equitable distribution of prize money throughout the sport, a point repeated in this year letters to the Grand Slams. Combining increasing financial payouts in both elite and early round participants, the financial investment by the US Open means a new era of notice and reward has arrived in professional tennis.

Also Read: US Open 2025: Star-Studded Line-Up, Fresh Format and All You Need to Know

Tags: Latest Tennis Newsus openUS open 2025US Open 2025 prize money

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble

LATEST NEWS

7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How
US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How
US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How
US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?