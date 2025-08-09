US Open 2025: Where You Can Still Make A Lot Of Money Even If You lose And Here’s How

The world expects the US Open 2025 to be an epic tennis event but what they might not expect is a prize pool that breaks records. Between August 24 and September 7 Flushing Meadows will provide the platform in tennis history not only to the champions but also in the handsome way in which the players are being paid.

Winner takes it all

The total prize fund this year is a mind blowing $90 million compared to 2024 and a record purse in tennis history with the purse increase at 20 percent. On top, men and women singles winners will take home a glittering $5 million. This is a huge jump compared to the award of 2024 winners of which Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka received $3.6 million. An increase is also made that raises the second income to 2.5 million dollars and semifinalists and quarter finalists will take 1.26 million and 660 000 dollars accordingly. Even the earlier exits are highly rewarded the round of 128 is rewarded with 110,000 dollars and the round of 64 being 154,000 dollars.

Such financial windfall even spills over to doubles events. Winners of doubles will pocket one million dollars whereas losers will pocket 500,000 dollars. The semifinalists and quarterfinalists receive 250,000 and 125,000 dollars respectively and even the first round participants receive 30,000 dollars.

Doubles earn in ‘doubles’ as well

US Open is making play in mixed doubles even bigger. The remodeled competition will happen during the “Fan Week” before the main draw of the tournament and comprises shorter formats and celebrity pairings such as Alcaraz with Emma Raducanu and Sinner with Emma Navarro. The champions in mixed doubles will receive 1 million dollars, runners achieve 400,000, semifinalists 200,000 and quarter Finalists 100,000.

This prize money spike is accompanied by increasing clamour among the leading players they want a more equitable distribution of prize money throughout the sport, a point repeated in this year letters to the Grand Slams. Combining increasing financial payouts in both elite and early round participants, the financial investment by the US Open means a new era of notice and reward has arrived in professional tennis.

Also Read: US Open 2025: Star-Studded Line-Up, Fresh Format and All You Need to Know