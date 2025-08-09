US Open 2025: Star-Studded Line-Up, Fresh Format and All You Need to Know

The 145th edition of the US Open will kick off on August 24 and run through September 11, bringing the tennis world’s focus to Flushing Meadows, New York. Known as the final Grand Slam of the year, the tournament has been a part of tennis history since 1881 and is held on hard courts, organized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

The matches will be played across iconic courts like the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the Grandstand. As with every Slam, 32 seeded players in both the men’s and women’s draws will be strategically placed in the bracket based on their ATP and WTA rankings, ensuring that top contenders don’t meet early in the competition.

Big Names, Big Goals

All eyes will be on Jannik Sinner, the current world number one and defending men’s champion, after his dominant Wimbledon win. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, enters as the top seed and defending champion.

Novak Djokovic returns chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, while Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 winner and current world number two, is hunting his sixth major. Other top male seeds include Zverev, Fritz, Shelton, and de Minaur. In the women’s draw, stars like Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula are also strong title contenders.

New Mixed Doubles Format Debuts

For the first time, the US Open will host a revamped mixed doubles format, set to take place over two days in the week before the main draw. The new structure will feature high-profile pairings, including Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, adding extra excitement before the tournament officially begins.

How to Watch

In North America, fans can tune into the US Open live on ESPN, RDS, and TSN. Indian viewers can catch all the action via JioStar’s live stream throughout the tournament.

