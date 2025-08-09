Zakary Foulkes Shines as New Zealand Crush Zimbabwe by Record Margin

New Zealand secured their biggest-ever Test win and the third-largest in Test history with an innings and 359-run demolition of Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo. The result ranks just behind England’s innings-and-579-run win over Australia in 1938 and Australia’s innings-and-360-run victory over South Africa in 2002. New Zealand’s previous record win — by an innings and 301 runs, also came against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Declaring overnight with a 476-run lead, New Zealand’s bowlers wrapped up Zimbabwe’s second innings in just 28.1 overs on the final morning. The hosts collapsed for their fourth-lowest total against New Zealand, managing only 117, continuing a poor streak of six consecutive Test defeats.

Foulkes Makes Dream Debut

On debut, Zakary Foulkes stole the spotlight with match-winning figures of 9 for 75 — the best-ever figures by a New Zealand debutant. His eight-over spell, featuring devastating inswing and unplayable deliveries, dismantled Zimbabwe’s lower order. Notable wickets included two stunning balls that bowled Masekesa and Gwandu, both beaten by swing and accuracy. Foulkes’ efforts ensured Zimbabwe folded without New Zealand needing to use spin.

Supporting acts came from Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, who took early wickets to set the tone. Duffy, also on debut, removed Sean Williams with a sharp return catch and played a key role in breaking Zimbabwe’s brief resistance.

Zimbabwe’s Batting Woes Deepen

Zimbabwe’s batting unit struggled once again, with only Nick Welch (47) showing resistance. No other batter crossed 20, and the highest partnership was just 25. Their inability to handle pace and swing was brutally exposed, with repeated dismissals in similar fashion. Sikandar Raza’s issues against the short ball persisted as he failed to reach double digits in the entire series.

Having played eight Tests in 2025 and winning just once, Zimbabwe now turn their focus to hosting the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in September. Meanwhile, New Zealand return home unbeaten from the tour and will resume Test cricket in November against West Indies to kick off their 2025–27 World Test Championship campaign.

A Tour to Remember for the Kiwis

New Zealand leave Zimbabwe with an abundance of positives. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls all scored centuries, while their seam attack dominated throughout. Matt Henry’s 16 wickets made him the standout bowler of the series and affirmed his status as the leader of the pace attack. With depth in both batting and bowling, New Zealand head into their home summer with growing confidence.

