Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
Home > Sports > Matt Hardy Breaks Down SummerSlam’s Main Events: ‘Great Stories, Great Performances’

Matt Hardy praised both WWE SummerSlam 2025 main events on his podcast, calling CM Punk vs. Gunther a powerful redemption story filled with intensity, and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena a creative, emotional street fight. He applauded the storytelling, effort, and fan connection in both matches.

Matt Hardy praised both WWE SummerSlam 2025 main events on his podcast (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 19:42:10 IST

Matt Hardy, legendary tag team wrestler and current TNA star, shared his thoughts on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 main events during a recent episode of his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Reviewing both headline matches, CM Punk vs. Gunther and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Hardy gave high marks for storytelling, emotional depth, and in-ring performance.

He described CM Punk’s clash with Gunther as a “super solid” bout filled with emotion and grit. Hardy likened Punk’s connection with fans to that of the Hardy Boyz, saying Punk’s ability to generate deep emotional investment made the match compelling from start to finish.

CM Punk’s Redemption Arc Resonates with Fans

“CM Punk is a massive star. People f**king love CM Punk,” Hardy said. “He’s writing this redemption story. They want to see him win that World Title again.” He also credited Gunther’s brutal offense, especially his vicious chops, or adding realism and intensity. Despite the punishment Punk endured, Hardy said the emotional connection helped the match remain gripping for over 30 minutes.

Cena vs. Cody: Respect, Grit, and Big Moments

Hardy also applauded the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes street fight. “They told a great story. They tried to be creative. They beat the hell out of each other and kept pushing,” he said. He highlighted moments like Cena emerging from beneath the stage with Cody on his shoulders and the emotional final salute from Cody before delivering the finishing Cross Rhodes. “That was a great ending,” Hardy added. “I’m so glad they let both guys stay babyfaces.”

Hardy’s Verdict: SummerSlam Brought the Emotion

In Hardy’s view, both main events perfectly blended physicality with story. From Punk’s hard-fought redemption to Cena and Cody’s clash of respect, Hardy felt the matches showcased what WWE does best—high drama, emotional payoffs, and unforgettable moments.

