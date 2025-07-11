Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record For Most Five-Wicket Hauls in Away Tests

World best Jasprit Bumrah breezed past the legendary Kapil Dev to break the record for most five-wicket hauls in away Tests for India following his sizzling spell under London’s scorching heat on the second day of the third Test against England on Friday.

Return to Lord’s: Bumrah Rediscovers His Mojo

After sitting out in the second contest, Bumrah returned at the ‘Home of Cricket’, Lord’s, with his mojo. He left England’s top-class batters gobsmacked with his precise lines and troubling lengths.

Bumrah blazed his way to his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord’s to take his tally to 13 in away Tests, achieving the feat in just 35 games.

Bumrah toppled Kapil’s record of 12 five-wicket hauls in 66 away Tests for India and moved to the top. Former spinner Anil Kumble slipped to the third spot with 10 five-fers in 69 Tests far from home.

Stunning Test Stats: Bumrah Among India’s Finest

In 47 Tests, Bumrah boasts 215 scalps at a stellar average of 19.49, with best figures of 6/27 and 15 five-wicket hauls.

Across all formats, in 206 appearances, Bumrah crossed the 450-wicket mark. He now has 453 scalps at an average of 20.48, with best figures of 6/19 and 17 five-wicket hauls.

With this spell to remember, the 31-year-old went level with the ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram. Both now hold the joint-highest number of five-wicket hauls (11) by an Asian in SENA countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Wicket Highlights: Root, Stokes, Woakes Fall to Bumrah

He opened his wicket account on the first day by navigating the ball past Harry Brook’s inside edge straight into the stumps.

On the second day, the crafty quick continued to put his rich vein of form on display. He ended England captain Ben Stokes’ (44) gritty stay with a peach that knocked over the timber.

Soon after, he got Joe Root too — who had scored a brilliant 104 — with a ball that nipped in and crashed into the stumps after brushing the inside edge.

Next ball, Bumrah appealed for a caught behind against Chris Woakes. Though the on-field umpire turned it down, the slip cordon was confident. A review showed a faint edge, and Woakes was out for a golden duck.

Fifth Wicket and the Applause at Lord’s

He capped off his remarkable spell by dismissing Jofra Archer. As England ended their innings at 397, Bumrah raised the ball in celebration and soaked in the warm applause from the Lord’s crowd.

He walked off with figures of 5/74 in 27 overs — a performance that etched his name deeper into Indian cricket history.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who was Diogo Jota? Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Portuguese Footballer With Wicket Celebration At Lord’s in 3rd Test