Who was Diogo Jota? Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Portuguese Footballer With Wicket Celebration At Lord’s in 3rd Test

On Day 2 of the Test match between India and England at Lord’s, something happened that made you stop and feel.

Mohammed Siraj got a big wicket. He dismissed Jamie Smith, and the crowd clapped as usual. But what Siraj did after that was not usual at all. He looked up, lifted both hands, and made a gesture that clearly came from the heart.

It wasn’t just a celebration. It was a goodbye.

Who Was Diogo Jota and Why Did Siraj Remember Him?

Diogo Jota was a footballer. A brilliant one. He played for Liverpool. His brother Andre Silva was also a football player.

The two of them were driving through Spain, on their way to take a ferry to the UK. But then something terrible happened. Their car—a Lamborghini—lost control and crashed after midnight.

The car caught fire. Both brothers didn’t make it.

They were buried in their hometown in Portugal. People who knew them cried, but even people who didn’t—like cricketers thousands of miles away—felt something.

Siraj’s tribute was for them. For Diogo. For Andre. For the lives that ended too soon.

Jasprit Bumrah Brings Fire With the Ball

While emotions ran high, the cricket didn’t slow down. Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the last game, came back and reminded everyone exactly who he is.

In just 7 balls, he picked up 3 wickets for just 1 run. His deliveries were sharp and dangerous. He got England’s captain Ben Stokes and their star batter Joe Root.

At one point, England were sitting at 251 for 4. But suddenly, they were 271 for 7. It was like the match flipped in no time. And Bumrah was the one who flipped it.

Joe Root Scores 100 But Then Falls — Just Like That

Everyone was talking about Joe Root in the morning. He had ended Day 1 on 99 not out. That’s a weird number to sleep on. The next day, with his first ball, he reached 100. A thick edge flew for four.

That was his 37th Test hundred. Only a few legends like Sachin Tendulkar are ahead of him now.

But cricket can be cruel. When Root was on 104, he misjudged a ball. It clipped his inside edge and hit the stumps. Gone. Just like that.

England Keep Falling, But Siraj’s Wicket Meant Something More

After Root, Chris Woakes came in and was out first ball. Dhruv Jurel caught him behind. India even went for a review—and got it right. Bumrah almost had a hat-trick.

England looked shaky at 271 for 7. Earlier, Jamie Smith had been dropped when he was on just 5. Siraj was the bowler then too. He looked frustrated but kept going.

And then he got Smith. And after all the pressure, the wicket, and the missed chance earlier—he didn’t shout, he didn’t run. He lifted his hands for Diogo Jota.

