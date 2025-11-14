LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test, First Seamer In 17 Years To…

Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test, First Seamer In 17 Years To…

The next generation of Indian fast bowlers has the presidential record setting milestone to thank for their motivation, as Bumrah is not only the one making the most of this foundation but also the one with many more matches ahead.

Jasprit Bumrah Creates Unique Record In IND vs SA 1st Test (Image Credit: ANI)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 14, 2025 15:41:12 IST

In an extraordinary success story for Indian cricket, Jasprit Bumrah was the first Indian pace bowler in 17 years to win the honour that he has became the first fast bowler in 17 years to remove at least five batters on Day 1 of a red ball match played in India with his five wickets on Friday, November 14.  What makes this milestone even  more momentous is the fact that, historically, the Indian pace bowling pool has often found it hard to get recognition at such a high level, a sphere usually ruled by spinners or fast bowlers from abroad.

Bumrah’s 2024 season has indeed been quite remarkable and even more so with the future. He not just led India’s fast bowling unit in the Test, ODI and T20 divisions but also in the most demanding situations, he showed match winning spells, thus proving himself an important material in key series and world competitions. The combination of his speed, accuracy, and mastery of reverse swing on different pitches has been the reason for his standing so high.  The fact that no Indian pacer has reached this standard of global recognition for nearly two decades is a strong indicator of both Bumrah’s personal growth and the change in India’s fast bowling talent development approach.

Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs SA 1st Test

To give a picture of Bumrah’s overall contribution to cricket, one only needs to look at the numbers in his column, as he has raised the bar by his standards in terms of the work he did, the physical condition he was in and the tactical wisdom he possessed in the modern game. Other bowlers will try to follow his footsteps, and the remarkable figure associated with him will not only be seen as a solitary accomplishment but also as the time that changed the story of India’s fast bowling. The next generation of Indian fast bowlers has the presidential record setting milestone to thank for their motivation, as Bumrah is not only the one making the most of this foundation but also the one with many more matches ahead.

Also Read: ‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 3:41 PM IST
Tags: jasprit bumrahJasprit Bumrah ball recordJasprit Bumrah in IND vs SA 1st TestJasprit Bumrah ind vs sa testJasprit Bumrah ind vs sa test recordJasprit Bumrah recordssa vs ind

