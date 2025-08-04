Home > Sports > Jasprit Bumrah’s Shocking Exit From ENG Series Revealed: It’s Not Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah’s Shocking Exit From ENG Series Revealed: It’s Not Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah was expected to play only three Tests in the England series to manage his workload. When he missed the final Test, many thought it was part of the plan. However, during the fifth Test, the BCCI announced that Bumrah had been released from the squad, raising questions among fans.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not going to play all five Test matches in the England tour. Before the matches started, Bumrah said that he will play only three Tests. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill also said the same. They said it is for his workload and to avoid injury like last time in Australia. So, when Bumrah did not play the fifth Test at The Oval, no one was surprised.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Comes Out During Last Test

But then something strange happened. On August 31, BCCI said in a media statement that Bumrah is not in the squad anymore. This happened during the middle of the fifth Test. Fans got confused. If Bumrah was just resting, why BCCI removed him from the team? Why not keep him in the dug-out to help the team with his experience?

Now a new report says what really happened. A report from The Times of India said that Bumrah got a knee injury. One BCCI official said, “Unfortunately, Bumrah is suffering from a knee injury. The good thing is that it’s not a major one and won’t require surgery. The BCCI medical team is currently awaiting his scan reports.”

Jasprit Bumrah Going for Rehab in Bengaluru

The report also said that Bumrah will go for his rehab to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The fast bowler is 31 years old now. He has bowled well in this series and fans were happy to see him back in good form. But now this injury is again worrying.

It’s good that the injury is not so serious. But because Bumrah had injury last year too, BCCI is a bit worried. The Asia Cup will start next month and then team India will begin preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup. BCCI will now keep checking his fitness closely because he is their best pace bowler.

India Did Well Without Bumrah in Oval Test

Even without Bumrah, India is fighting hard in the final Test. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna bowled very well. Together, they took 15 out of 16 wickets in four days.

On Day 4, in second session, India was looking like they will lose badly. But in the last hour, Siraj and Prasidh came back strong and pushed England to 339/6. England still needs 35 runs to win. They have only 4 wickets left.

BCCI Worried About Bumrah’s Future

India will not play Tests for some time after this. But Bumrah’s fitness is still very important. The Asia Cup is coming, and then World Cup is also not far. If this is Bumrah’s second big injury in one year, then it is not a small thing.

BCCI will have to take care of him well, or they may lose him early. He is India’s top fast bowler, and his career must be protected. Fans are now waiting to hear good news about his recovery.

