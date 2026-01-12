Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai vs Karnataka Match; This CSK star player missed out

Mumbai suffered a major setback ahead of their Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka at the Centre of Excellence in North Bengaluru on Monday, as they were without two key players — Sarfaraz Khan and Tushar Deshpande.

CSK star player Sarfaraz Khan Misses out due to injury

Sarfaraz, who was in excellent form, injured his finger while batting in the nets after being hit by a ball from Sairaj Patil. In Mumbai’s previous league match against Punjab, he had smashed a record 15-ball half-century, the fastest by an Indian in the List A cricket. He has been Mumbai’s top scorer this season, scoring 303 runs in six matches at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56. His highest score was 155 off 75 balls against Goa.

Tushar Deshpande also misses out

Meanwhile, fast bowler Tushar Deshpande returned to Mumbai due to a family emergency. His wife, Nabha Gaddamwar, is about to give birth and has been admitted to the hospital. Deshpande informed and received permission from Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik and secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar before flying back home.

Deshpande took five wickets in six matches during the league stage and is expected to rejoin the team later in the tournament if Mumbai progress further.

Opener Ishan Mulchandani replaced Sarfaraz in the playing XI. At the time of reporting, he was unbeaten on 16 as Mumbai reached 27 without loss in the eighth over after Karnataka won the toss and chose to field first.

Playing 11

Karnataka : Mayank Agarwal (C) ,Devdutt Paddikal , Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran , krishnan Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar ,Shreyas Gopal ,Vijay Kumar Vyshak ,Vijaydhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty , Vidhwath Kaverappa

Mumbai : Angkrish Raghuvanshi ,Musheer Khan , Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore , Shams Mulani , Sairaj Patil ,Suryansh Shedge , Tanush Kotian,Ishan Mulchandani Mohit Awasthi ,Onkar Tamale

