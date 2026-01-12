India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next? Check Date And Venue

India took a 1–0 lead in the series after winning the first match by four wickets in Vadodara on Sunday.

While chasing a target of 301 runs, India got off to a steady start. Rohit Sharma played aggressively at the beginning and scored 26 runs before getting out. After his dismissal, Shubman Gill and captain Virat Kohli came together and built a strong partnership of 118 runs. Kohli scored 56 runs but was dismissed during the partnership.

After Kohli’s wicket, Shubman Gill was joined by Shreyas Iyer. The pair kept the chase under control and guided India closer to the target, helping the team secure a comfortable win.

Earlier in the match, India chose to bowl first. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls gave the opposition a solid start, with both players scoring half-centuries and taking their team past 100 runs. However, the Indian bowlers made a strong comeback by taking wickets regularly, reducing the opposition to 239 for 7.

Daryl Mitchell then played an important innings, scoring 84 runs off 71 balls. His performance helped the team reach a total of 300 for 8 in their 50 overs. Despite his efforts, India successfully chased the target and won the match.

When is India VS New Zealand Second Game ?

India VS New Zealand second game is on Wednesday ,14 January

What time is India VS New Zealand Second Game ?

India VS New Zealand second game will start on 1:30 PM.(IST)

Where is India VS New Zealand Second Game ?

India VS New Zealand second game is at Niranjan Shah Stadium , Rajkot.

Rajkot is not a happy hunting ground for team India.

India had played four games at Niranjan Shah Stadium at Rajkot loosing three of them with a only victory coming against Australia back in 2020

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date India Australia Australia 66 runs Sep 27, 2023 India Australia India 36 runs Jan 17, 2020 India South Africa South Africa 18 runs Oct 18, 2015 India England England 9 runs Jan 11, 2013

Squads

India : Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand :Michael Bracewell (c), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

Also read :

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE