Home > Sports > Jemimah Rodrigues Faces Trolling On Social Media Despite ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory

Jemimah Rodrigues has been a victim of uncalled for criticism on social media, notwithstanding her vital contribution to India winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Her case brings to light the continuous fight women athletes resort to, in countering negative remarks on social media, even after their great victories.

(Image Credit: Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Jemimah Rodrigues via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 3, 2025 12:35:41 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was one of  the players who brought glory to India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, has been a target of trolling in the social media universe after India’s brilliant victory in the final match of the tournament. The lady with the bat was one of the great motivators of the squad all through the tournament as she would constantly make runs and also bat with tranquility and grace. Hence, the crowd was expecting the player to get a loud ovation for her contribution being part of the team that won the country its first ever World Cup trophy.

The issue of trolling raised a question among the people’s supporters of Jemimah, one of the critics was an ex cricketer who expressed his sorrow because it severely puts down the achievements of a player who has given so much for the country just to be the studio’s lucky one who got the chance to represent the country. The trolling also served as a very strong reminder of the difficulties that female athletes encounter during the digital era, in which the online hate usually prevails over the already hard won glory.





Even though India’s legendary win, which brought huge pride and happiness back to the country, Jemimah’s experience showed the downside of the social media culture where acknowledgement is always followed by questioning. Team supporters have created a presence on multiple platforms to support her, stating that women cricketers are entitled to equal respect and admiration as men players. Some have even conferred Jemimah for dealing with the hostility in a very professional manner, pointing that her tranquility and maturity are good examples for the younger athletes everywhere. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory And Jemimah Rodrigues

While India is still in the midst of celebrating the incredible victory that is now part of women’s cricket history, the incident will very likely serve as a reminder to everyone involved of more compassion and responsibility to be taken in the online spaces. The experience of Jemimah Rodrigues is not solely about the battle with trolls, it is about a person with a strong character who can withstand the harshest criticism and the necessity of making the presence of support for women who break the glass ceilings in the sports world more visible. Even though the win will always be a point of national pride for India, it does also indicate the necessity for the fans to change, to be able to see effort instead of just appearance, and to support their heroes not only within the and around the confines of the playground.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS