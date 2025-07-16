LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry At Lords, Gets Help From Dinesh Karthik, Video Inside

Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry At Lords, Gets Help From Dinesh Karthik, Video Inside

Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma was stopped by security at Lord’s and asked to prove his identity before entering. A fan recorded the moment, revealing that Dinesh Karthik helped him get in. The incident added a light moment to a tense Test match that saw England win and lose WTC points for slow over-rate.

Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry at Lords, Gets Help from Dinesh Karthik (Image Credit - X)
Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry at Lords, Gets Help from Dinesh Karthik (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 18:44:57 IST

A big Test match happened at Lord’s between India and England. The match was very close, but England won by 22 runs. Indian team played well, and many people came to watch the game.

But outside the stadium, something strange happened with Indian player Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh Sharma Had Trouble at Gate

Jitesh Sharma, who is a wicketkeeper-batsman for India, was not allowed to enter the stadium at first. The security people did not recognize him and asked for his ID.

A cricket fan saw this and made a video. The fan posted it on X with the name @jadejamayur010. He said Jitesh had to call Dinesh Karthik to get help.

Dinesh Karthik is doing commentary in the series. He was seen on the phone, maybe talking to Jitesh, and also gave autographs to some fans.

India Lost But Played With Heart

India was chasing 194 runs but lost the match by 22 runs. The team tried very hard. England now leads the series 2-1.

But after the match, England got a fine. ICC said England bowled slowly, so they lost 2 points in the World Test Championship and got a 10% fine on their match fees.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” said the ICC.

England Drops in WTC Table

After the fine, England’s points went from 24 to 22. Their percentage also dropped from 66.67% to 61.11%. Now, Sri Lanka is ahead of them in the points table.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England’s points total,” said the ICC.

A Funny Moment During Serious Match

Even though the match was very serious, the moment with Jitesh Sharma and Dinesh Karthik made people smile.

It showed that even big players can have problems sometimes, and friends like Karthik are always there to help.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has moved from Vidarbha to Baroda ahead of the 2025-26 Indian domestic cricket season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 31-year-old cricketer, who did not feature in any Ranji Trophy matches during the 2024-25 season, was part of Vidarbha’s white-ball squads, led by Indian batter Karun Nair.

With Jitesh’s close relationship to Baroda captain Krunal Pandya, his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate during their first IPL championship earlier this year, it is believed that the transfer to Baroda has been in the works for some time.

The two shared a successful stint during RCB’s title-winning IPL 2025 campaign, where he came out as a dependable finisher and even captained the side in Rajat Patidar’s absence.

Tags: Dinesh KarthikJitesh SharmaLords Testteam india

