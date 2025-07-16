Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card

Conor McGregor may finally be on the verge of stepping back into the octagon, with new details suggesting his comeback is closer than ever.

His last scheduled bout against Michael Chandler had to be canceled after he suffered a toe injury, leaving fans unsure about his fighting future.

UFC Return Gathers Pace After McGregor’s Recovery

Since pulling out of that high-profile matchup, McGregor’s future in the UFC has been clouded in uncertainty. Even UFC President Dana White had little clarity to offer in recent months.

But with former U.S. President Donald Trump revealing plans for a blockbuster UFC card, McGregor seems eager to be a part of the historic night.

He has publicly shown interest in returning for the event, and now, new reports are hinting that the Irish superstar is already back in the USADA testing pool.

McGregor Comeback Hype Grows After Testing Pool Confirmation

BKFC business partner David Feldman, speaking on the Ariel X Ade Show, shared a private exchange with McGregor that hinted at serious preparations.

“He’s got two [UFC] fights left on his contract, and he’s got to get right. The whole world’s waiting, is he going to get in shape and fight? And he told me in person, he whispered in my ear. ‘I’m in the testing pool, I’m getting ready to make my comeback. I’m going to fight on that [White House] card, then I’m going to have another fight, and then we can talk. That’s what he said [to Feldman].’”

This revelation has only intensified speculation, especially considering the scale of the rumored event.

Big Names and Big Plans for UFC White House Event

McGregor, still the UFC’s biggest name despite his inactivity, appears ready to shake things up once again. The 155lbs and 170lbs divisions are stacked with rising stars like Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev — and McGregor has reportedly expressed interest in facing any of them.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is also being linked with a return, which could lead to a historic fight night featuring both megastars on the same card.

Dana White has dropped strong hints about the magnitude of the show, comparing it to the UFC’s Sphere event — only bigger.

“Like when we did the Sphere. It’s the Sphere on steroids,” White said. “It’s gonna be a one-of-one event. There’ll be nothing like it ever again. I’m going to make this one of the greatest events of all time. It will be a full card, and it will be the best card we’ve ever done to date.”

