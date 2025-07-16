LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal
Home > Sports > Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card

Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card

Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback looks closer than ever, with business partner David Feldman revealing that the Irish star is already back in the testing pool. After missing his scheduled bout with Michael Chandler due to injury, McGregor is now eyeing a return on the rumored White House card, making headlines once again.

Conor McGregor's UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans for White House Card (Image Credit - X)
Conor McGregor's UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans for White House Card (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 18:10:57 IST

Conor McGregor may finally be on the verge of stepping back into the octagon, with new details suggesting his comeback is closer than ever.

His last scheduled bout against Michael Chandler had to be canceled after he suffered a toe injury, leaving fans unsure about his fighting future.

UFC Return Gathers Pace After McGregor’s Recovery

Since pulling out of that high-profile matchup, McGregor’s future in the UFC has been clouded in uncertainty. Even UFC President Dana White had little clarity to offer in recent months.

But with former U.S. President Donald Trump revealing plans for a blockbuster UFC card, McGregor seems eager to be a part of the historic night.

He has publicly shown interest in returning for the event, and now, new reports are hinting that the Irish superstar is already back in the USADA testing pool.

McGregor Comeback Hype Grows After Testing Pool Confirmation

BKFC business partner David Feldman, speaking on the Ariel X Ade Show, shared a private exchange with McGregor that hinted at serious preparations.

“He’s got two [UFC] fights left on his contract, and he’s got to get right. The whole world’s waiting, is he going to get in shape and fight? And he told me in person, he whispered in my ear. ‘I’m in the testing pool, I’m getting ready to make my comeback. I’m going to fight on that [White House] card, then I’m going to have another fight, and then we can talk. That’s what he said [to Feldman].’”

This revelation has only intensified speculation, especially considering the scale of the rumored event.

Big Names and Big Plans for UFC White House Event

McGregor, still the UFC’s biggest name despite his inactivity, appears ready to shake things up once again. The 155lbs and 170lbs divisions are stacked with rising stars like Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev — and McGregor has reportedly expressed interest in facing any of them.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is also being linked with a return, which could lead to a historic fight night featuring both megastars on the same card.

Dana White has dropped strong hints about the magnitude of the show, comparing it to the UFC’s Sphere event — only bigger.

“Like when we did the Sphere. It’s the Sphere on steroids,” White said. “It’s gonna be a one-of-one event. There’ll be nothing like it ever again. I’m going to make this one of the greatest events of all time. It will be a full card, and it will be the best card we’ve ever done to date.”

ALSO READ: WWE Legend Goldberg Issues Apology After Real-Life Incident With Referee Charles Robinson

Tags: Conor McGregorUFCwhite house

More News

Jitesh Sharma Denied Entry At Lords, Gets Help From Dinesh Karthik, Video Inside
Bangladesh Violence: Awami League Says At Least 7 Killed in Army Gunfire, Section 144 Imposed in Gopalganj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.07.2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-10 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw Out At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam: See Dates And 6-Phase Schedule – How To Download Admit Card
Watch: Italian Fashion House Prada Arrives In Kolhapur For The Very First Time Post Kolhapuri Chappals Row
Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card
AI Appreciation Day 2025: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Celebrate It | Explained
Ananya Panday’s Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You’ll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
When Are Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Getting Married? From Falling Out With Justin Bieber To Lupus Diagnosis, A Look At Singer’s Highs And Lows
WWE Legend Goldberg Issues Apology After Real-Life Incident With Referee Charles Robinson
Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card
Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card
Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card
Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?