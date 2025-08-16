John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches

WWE legend John Cena is bringing his farewell tour to Dublin, Ireland, as he gears up for one of his final in-ring appearances. The 17-time world champion is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown next week, with the show set for August 22 at the 3Arena, starting at 7:30 PM IST. Cena is expected to kick off the event and discuss his upcoming clash with Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.

Cena vs Logan Paul: Tensions Rise Ahead of Paris Showdown

John Cena’s appearance in Dublin will be used to build anticipation for his match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31. While Logan Paul isn’t advertised for the Ireland event, Cena is likely to cut a promo addressing their storyline. The two previously teamed up at Money in the Bank but are now set to collide in a high-profile singles match. Cena will also be part of the go-home episode of SmackDown in France before the big showdown.

From Heel to Hero: Cena’s Final Chapter

Cena’s current WWE run has seen a major character shift. After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacking Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world title, Cena has now reverted to a full-fledged babyface. This transformation began before SummerSlam 2025 and is expected to continue through to his retirement. Cena will wrestle his final WWE match in December 2025, capping off an iconic career as a fan favorite.

Brock Lesnar vs Cena: One Final Battle Looms

As Cena’s farewell tour continues, he’s also set for one last showdown with Brock Lesnar. The two are expected to face off on September 20 at a yet-to-be-announced WWE premium live event. Lesnar made a surprise return at SummerSlam to attack Cena and will officially return to TV on SmackDown on September 12.

