LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches

John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches

John Cena will appear on WWE SmackDown in Dublin on August 22 as part of his farewell tour. He’ll address his upcoming match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. Cena, now a babyface, is also set to face Brock Lesnar one last time on September 20, with his final WWE match planned for December.

John Cena will appear on WWE SmackDown in Dublin on August 22 (Image Credit - X)
John Cena will appear on WWE SmackDown in Dublin on August 22 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 11:16:43 IST

WWE legend John Cena is bringing his farewell tour to Dublin, Ireland, as he gears up for one of his final in-ring appearances. The 17-time world champion is scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown next week, with the show set for August 22 at the 3Arena, starting at 7:30 PM IST. Cena is expected to kick off the event and discuss his upcoming clash with Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.

Cena vs Logan Paul: Tensions Rise Ahead of Paris Showdown

John Cena’s appearance in Dublin will be used to build anticipation for his match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31. While Logan Paul isn’t advertised for the Ireland event, Cena is likely to cut a promo addressing their storyline. The two previously teamed up at Money in the Bank but are now set to collide in a high-profile singles match. Cena will also be part of the go-home episode of SmackDown in France before the big showdown.

From Heel to Hero: Cena’s Final Chapter

Cena’s current WWE run has seen a major character shift. After turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacking Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world title, Cena has now reverted to a full-fledged babyface. This transformation began before SummerSlam 2025 and is expected to continue through to his retirement. Cena will wrestle his final WWE match in December 2025, capping off an iconic career as a fan favorite.

Brock Lesnar vs Cena: One Final Battle Looms

As Cena’s farewell tour continues, he’s also set for one last showdown with Brock Lesnar. The two are expected to face off on September 20 at a yet-to-be-announced WWE premium live event. Lesnar made a surprise return at SummerSlam to attack Cena and will officially return to TV on SmackDown on September 12.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Recap (August 15): Chaos, Comebacks and Controversy Rule the Ring

Tags: john cenaWWEWWE SmackDown

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches
John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches
John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches
John Cena Set For SmackDown Return In Ireland Ahead Of Final Matches

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?