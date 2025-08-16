LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE SmackDown Recap (August 15): Chaos, Comebacks and Controversy Rule the Ring

WWE SmackDown Recap (August 15): Chaos, Comebacks and Controversy Rule the Ring

WWE SmackDown (Aug 15) featured intense tag team action and major drama. Drew McIntyre defended his attack on Cody Rhodes, hinting at a serious injury. Street Profits, Carmelo Hayes and The Miz picked up wins, while Zayn, Fatu and Uso triumphed in the main event. Alexa Bliss also secured a big victory.

WWE SmackDown (Aug 15) featured intense tag team action (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 10:42:46 IST

The August 15, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown delivered non-stop action with high-octane tag team matches, a fiery promo from Drew McIntyre, and major storyline twists. The show featured several hard-fought battles and surprising alliances as tensions continued to rise across divisions.

Drew McIntyre Breaks His Silence

Drew McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since his brutal assault on Cody Rhodes last week. In a heated promo, McIntyre defended his actions, claiming Rhodes struck first and the company is covering up Cody’s injury to protect their poster boy. He hinted that Rhodes could be sidelined for a while and insisted he wasn’t the villain—but someone standing up for himself when the bell rings.

Tag Team Turmoil Takes Over

Tag team action dominated the night. Fraxion (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) faced Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a high-energy clash. Despite impressive offense from Fraxion, the match ended with Miz landing a Skull Crushing Finale on Frazer to secure victory for “Melo Don’t Miz.”

Later, the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) battled #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) in a fast-paced showdown. The Profits gained the edge as Dawkins took down Ciampa with a powerful lateral press to earn the win.

Main Event Mayhem and Women’s Division Drama

In the night’s main event, the trio of Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn defeated the MFTs, Tonga Lau, Solo Sikoa, and JC Mateo. The explosive encounter ended with Zayn delivering a devastating Helluva Kick to Solo Sikoa for the win.

Earlier, Alexa Bliss overcame Piper Niven despite outside interference from Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair. Post-match, Alba Fyre attacked Bliss, while Flair attempted to intervene only to be thrown over the barricade, adding more fuel to the women’s division drama.

SmackDown ended with alliances shifting and rivalries heating up as the road to the next pay-per-view intensifies.

