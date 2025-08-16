Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89

Australian cricket legend and former coach Bob Simpson has died in Sydney at the age of 89. Cricket Australia confirmed his death and announced that the national team will honour him with black armbands and a moment of silence ahead of the first ODI against South Africa in Cairns.

A Lifelong Servant of the Game

Simpson was a towering figure in Australian cricket, renowned for his prolific run-scoring as an opening batter, exceptional skills in the slips, and valuable contributions as a leg-spinner. His international career spanned from 1957 to 1978, during which he scored 4,869 runs in 62 Tests at an average of 46.81, including a career-best 311. He also took 71 wickets and held 110 catches.

Simpson famously came out of retirement in 1977 to lead Australia during the World Series Cricket upheaval, a move widely regarded as pivotal in steadying the national team.

Pioneering Coach and Mentor

Following his playing days, Bob Simpson became Australia’s first full-time coach, laying the groundwork for the team’s rise to dominance in the 1990s. His leadership style, attention to detail, and emphasis on discipline played a key role in shaping a golden generation of Australian cricketers.

Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird paid tribute, he said, “Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket, his coaching set the foundation for a golden era.”

An Extraordinary Domestic Career

Simpson’s first-class record was equally remarkable. He played 257 matches, amassing 21,029 runs at an average of 56.22, with 60 centuries and a top score of 359. He also took 349 wickets and held 383 catches, representing both New South Wales and Western Australia.

Starting his first-class career at just 16, Bob Simpson’s all-round brilliance and lifelong dedication to the game leave behind a legacy that helped shape modern Australian cricket.

