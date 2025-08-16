LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89

Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89

Australian cricket legend Bob Simpson has died at 89 in Sydney. A prolific opener, sharp slips fielder, and skilled leg-spinner, Simpson played 62 Tests and later became Australia’s first full-time coach. His leadership helped shape a golden era for Australian cricket.

Australian cricket legend Bob Simpson has died at 89 in Sydney (Image Credit - X)
Australian cricket legend Bob Simpson has died at 89 in Sydney (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 09:36:08 IST

Australian cricket legend and former coach Bob Simpson has died in Sydney at the age of 89. Cricket Australia confirmed his death and announced that the national team will honour him with black armbands and a moment of silence ahead of the first ODI against South Africa in Cairns.

A Lifelong Servant of the Game

Simpson was a towering figure in Australian cricket, renowned for his prolific run-scoring as an opening batter, exceptional skills in the slips, and valuable contributions as a leg-spinner. His international career spanned from 1957 to 1978, during which he scored 4,869 runs in 62 Tests at an average of 46.81, including a career-best 311. He also took 71 wickets and held 110 catches.

Simpson famously came out of retirement in 1977 to lead Australia during the World Series Cricket upheaval, a move widely regarded as pivotal in steadying the national team.

Pioneering Coach and Mentor

Following his playing days, Bob Simpson became Australia’s first full-time coach, laying the groundwork for the team’s rise to dominance in the 1990s. His leadership style, attention to detail, and emphasis on discipline played a key role in shaping a golden generation of Australian cricketers.

Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird paid tribute, he said, “Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket, his coaching set the foundation for a golden era.”

An Extraordinary Domestic Career

Simpson’s first-class record was equally remarkable. He played 257 matches, amassing 21,029 runs at an average of 56.22, with 60 centuries and a top score of 359. He also took 349 wickets and held 383 catches, representing both New South Wales and Western Australia.

Starting his first-class career at just 16, Bob Simpson’s all-round brilliance and lifelong dedication to the game leave behind a legacy that helped shape modern Australian cricket.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Magical India Tour: Kolkata to Kick Off 4-City Celebration

Tags: australiaBob SimpsonCricket

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89
Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89
Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89
Australian Cricket Mourns The Passing Of Bob Simpson At 89

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?