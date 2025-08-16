LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi's Magical India Tour: Kolkata to Kick Off 4-City Celebration

Lionel Messi's Magical India Tour: Kolkata to Kick Off 4-City Celebration

Lionel Messi will return to India after 14 years for the GOAT Tour of India 2025, starting in Kolkata on December 12. He’ll visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, with events including masterclasses, concerts, and celebrity matches. The tour ends with a meeting with PM Modi on December 15.

Lionel Messi will return to India after 14 years (Image Credit - X)
Lionel Messi will return to India after 14 years (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 08:53:16 IST

Football icon Lionel Messi is confirmed to make his long-awaited return to India after 14 years, with Kolkata as the first destination on his upcoming GOAT Tour of India 2025. The Argentine great will land on December 12 and spend two days in the City of Joy before continuing to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The tour will conclude on December 15 with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Kolkata: A Grand Welcome for the GOAT

Messi’s Kolkata itinerary includes a meet-and-greet, a special tea and food festival, and a masterclass for children. Highlights include the unveiling of his largest-ever statue and a mural installation designed for fan interaction during Durga Puja. A celebratory 7 a side “GOAT Cup” match at Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium will feature Messi playing alongside Indian sporting icons like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes.

A musical “GOAT Concert” will also be held, and the event is expected to draw a full house with tickets starting at Rs 3,500. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to honour Lionel Messi during his visit to Kolkata. Security will be a top priority, coordinated closely with Kolkata Police.

Mumbai and Ahmedabad: Sports, Stars and Padel

After Kolkata, Messi travels to Ahmedabad for a private Adani-hosted event. In Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium will host a GOAT Cup and concert. An exciting new addition is the “Padel GOAT Cup” at CCI Brabourne, where Messi will play the racket sport with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes. Another key moment may see Messi alongside Indian cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni.

Delhi Finale: A Meeting with the PM

The tour wraps in New Delhi with a visit to Prime Minister Modi, followed by a final concert and GOAT Cup match at Feroz Shah Kotla. Organisers also hope to involve Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, ending Messi’s whirlwind India tour on a high note.

A Tour to Inspire a Generation

More than just a celebrity visit, Messi’s tour aims to inspire young footballers across India. With masterclasses in every city, cultural collaborations, and fan engagement activities, it promises to be a historic sporting and cultural celebration.

Tags: India tourkolkatalionel messi

Lionel Messi’s Magical India Tour: Kolkata to Kick Off 4-City Celebration

