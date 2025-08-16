Historic First: Jacob Bethell Named England’s Youngest Captain at 21

Jacob Bethell has made history by becoming England’s youngest-ever captain across all formats. At just 21, the Barbados-born all-rounder will lead England in their upcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin, breaking a 136 year old record. The previous youngest captain was Monty Bowden, who led England at 23 in 1889. Bethell’s appointment comes in the absence of regular skipper Harry Brook, who will be captaining England in the home ODI and T20I series against South Africa earlier in September.

Bethell’s Fast-Track to Leadership

Bethell only made his international debut last year across all three formats, and his quick elevation to captaincy reflects his growing stature within the England setup. The T20I matches against Ireland will take place on September 17, 19, and 21 at Malahide, Dublin. Despite his youth, Bethell will be leading a squad that includes seasoned players like Jos Buttler, showcasing the trust England’s selectors have placed in his leadership potential. Selector Luke Wright praised Bethell’s leadership qualities, calling this series a great opportunity for him to grow on the international stage.

New Faces in the Frame

Alongside Bethell’s captaincy, the England squad announcements bring other exciting developments. Fast bowler Sonny Baker has earned his maiden call-up, while Jofra Archer continues his comeback after returning to Test cricket against India. Rehan Ahmed remains a consistent pick, being named in all three squads following his impactful all-round performances.

Depth and Experience Across Formats

Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, and Saqib Mahmood strengthen England’s fast-bowling options, while Adil Rashid provides vital spin experience. With a balanced mix of youth and seasoned players, England’s squads for the South Africa and Ireland series are packed with potential, promising competitive and entertaining cricket this September.

