LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands

This brings up the subject of political messages in sports once more and UEFA has confirmed its own stance regarding eradicating politics in football.

The UEFA disciplinary tribunal has been notified of the situation and has the authority to impose penalties, including stadium closures.
The UEFA disciplinary tribunal has been notified of the situation and has the authority to impose penalties, including stadium closures.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 23:07:04 IST

The European football governing body, UEFA, has filed official disciplinary charges against two football clubs including, Maccabi Haifa (Israel) and Rakow Czestochowa (Poland) who waved incendiary banners against fans amongst their fans in a qualifier match of the UEFA Europa Conference League in Hungary. Poland was outraged and diplomatic protest after Israeli fans unfurled a banner, which declared, “Murderers since 1939”. Polish President Karol Nawrocki called the banner scandalous and an insult on the memory of the millions, including three million Polish Jews that died in WWII. 

What was the banner about?

The game against Rakow was played in Debrecen under security issues as the Israel Gaza situation was under conflict. During the first leg held in Poland Rakow fans had also raised a Polska version of their own now infamous banner “Israel kills and the world is silent”. The statement posted by UEFA pointed out its willingness to take action on messages that are inappropriate in a sporting event and that both clubs have been referred to the disciplinary body of UEFA on this issue. Fines and sectional closure of stadiums in subsequent game are the offenses that may come.

Hypocrisy of UEFA?

The episode has developed into an international crisis. Communication between the Foreign Ministry of Poland and the ambassador of Israel was opened with a point of reference that extremist acts need not affect the bilateral relations. In the meantime, the embassy of Israel in Warsaw considered the text on the banner as a disgrace and criticized the actions. This type of politically provocative message on a sports stadium makes UEFA a center of attention whilst there has been growing uproar in recent months on the issue of fan behavior and non-sporting matters misbehaving in the international soccer scene. UEFA made a mild statement on the Super Cup when it showed a message advocating peace ‘Stop killing children, Stop killing civilians’, underlining the fact that UEFA was continuing to deal with the problem of politicization in the sport.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Returns To Training, Faces LA Galaxy Sunday

Tags: Israel GazaMaccabi HaifaRakow Czestochowauefa

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands
UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands
UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands
UEFA Opens Disciplinary Investigation Amid Political Messages in the Stands

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?