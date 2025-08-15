Lionel Messi Returns To Training, Faces LA Galaxy Sunday

Inter Miami is breathing heavily and waiting at Lionel Messi on the verge of his return both physically and mentally. Head coach Javier Mascherano said Messi was in the mix to take part in the MLS match against LA Galaxy on Saturday, should there be no hindrances to his recovery, after suffering a muscle injury in the Leagues Cup fixture with Necaxa.

Messi’s Injury

The recent game of 4-1 against Orlando City was cut short because of this injury and the fact that Messi was not included in it was quite clear since Mascherano revealed that it was crazy to have included him in the game after considering the significance of future matches. Nonetheless, a setback also followed and Messi returned to full team training which raised hopes that he would appear on the field. During the weeks since the injury, the news outlets released cautiously hopeful prognosis, as Messi displayed very positive signs on and off the training field.

📸Lionel Messi in training today 🤩✅ pic.twitter.com/3lXT5gfMUM — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) August 13, 2025

What does Messi’s comeback mean for the team?

His returns can not come at a better time but Inter Miami is in a troubled fixture list: a derby against LA Galaxy and a Leagues Cup quarterfinal with Tigres UNAL. Provided the team moves through these matches successfully, the arrival of Messi may revive their Supporters Shield suddenly and provide much needed morale as the season goes on. His comeback is not merely a strategic advantage it is a sign of strength to the team and its fans.

Also Read: Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?