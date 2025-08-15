LIVE TV
Arsenal's Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?

Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?

Arteta disputed former legend Tony Adams' suggestion that Declan Rice may be a better leader, claiming that the team was strongly in favour of Odegaard. During his three seasons as manager, the Norwegian midfielder has guided Arsenal to consecutive second place finishes in the league.

Arteta praised Odegaard's emotional, strategic, and symbolic influence, stating that he is the key to the team's success.
Arteta praised Odegaard's emotional, strategic, and symbolic influence, stating that he is the key to the team's success.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 22:20:00 IST

Dismissing this demands recently which were calling to sack Martin Odegaard, the Norwegian who had been elected in as the new captain of the clubs during the previous season, in the wake of the 2025/26 season in the Premier League, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that there was nothing controversial about the decision.

Does Odegaard lead Arsenal?

Arteta detailed that the players and those staff members involved in a vote, and Odegaard won unanimously “by a mile,” a fact that points to the sheer amount of support he enjoys in the team. Recent debate had been caused by former club legend Tony Adams who had indicated that Declan Rice could possibly fit the leadership bills to help take Arsenal over the last mountain in claiming a Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta confident about his choice

Adams believed that Rice took a winning attitude to the team, which could help the team grow following successive close losses. Arteta, nevertheless, bluntly denied them. As the agreement shows, he wrote “everyone by a giant 100 miles picked the same person which is Martin Odegaard. What! the clearest sign you can have.” He said that such united approbation is an expression of the confidence that Odegaard has gained to lead, defend, improve and bring about victory. It was a note that resonated throughout the club as the leadership provided by Odegaard was undisputed and rooted deep. During his time in charge so far as captain of the Arsenal team, they have ended as runners up thrice in the premier league soccer and Arteta has confidence that with continued hard work they will eventually get the gold they have been chasing all along.

Odegaard and his skills as a captain

The leadership of Odegaard does not limit itself to the performance, it is emotional, tactical, and symbolic. Being the captain of both Arsenal and Norway he is a good example. The impact of his influence is seen in the collective response the team gives to each other on the pitch making him not only a figurehead but a formidable driving force.With the season opener against Manchester United slated to take place on the 19th of the month at Old Trafford, Arsenal begins the new season with their heads held high, and turbo charged as it were, determined to carry on with the process of digging until their coveted goal of the title is finally their ascertained destination.

Tags: ArsenalArsenal CaptainEnglish premier leagueMartin Odegaard

Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?

Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?
Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?
Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?
Arsenal’s Captain For New Season? Martin Odegaard Or Someone New?

