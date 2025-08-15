LIVE TV
Home > Sports > English Premier League Returns With Liverpool vs Bournemouth Showdown, Check Out The Complete Schedule!

English Premier League Returns With Liverpool vs Bournemouth Showdown, Check Out The Complete Schedule!

The 2025–26 Premier League season begins with Liverpool defending their championship against Bournemouth. With high profile matches like Manchester United vs Arsenal, there are reasons to think this will be an exciting season.

Liverpool were the champions of English Premier League 2024-2025 season.
Liverpool were the champions of English Premier League 2024-2025 season.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 19:24:00 IST

Action opens with a bang as the 2025-26 EPL season this weekend when Liverpool begin the defence of their title against Bournemouth at Anfield followed by big games in which Manchester United take on Arsenal, Everton host Leeds and Chelsea play Crystal Palace.

When and Where to watch in India?

The initial game is Liverpool taking on Bournemouth, will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 16th August. Indian Fans can view the matches through Star Sports Network. 

New Season, new faces

A lot has changed, since the previous season. New manager Arne Slot has already purchased Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez as Liverpool indulge in some spending on style change. In the meantime, Arsenal and Manchester United spent more than 200 million in the transfer market with the former acquiring two players within the transfer period; striker Viktor Gyokeres and defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and the latter, two players; striker Benjamin Sesko and winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Tottenham starts a new manager in Thomas Frank, Chelsea ride the wave of a Club World Cup win, and promoted clubs Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds look to stamp their authority. To make things even more interesting, Manchester City are also on the rebound season with the comeback of Rodri in the spotlight amid current financial investigation.

Matches to watch

Man United vs Arsenal on Sunday 17 th Aug at 9 PM IST.

Manchester city vs Tottenham on summer Saturday 23rd August 5 PM IST.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool on Tuesday 26th August at 12:30 AM IST.

Liverpool vs Arsenal on Sunday 31st August at 9 PM IST.

Here in all their complexity are the storylines of high turnover at the top, financial muscle flexed, management resettlement, and promotions with sweat on the brow, all make a season opener that has much to keep fans and pundits riveted to what is being played out.

Also Read: ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights

Tags: English premier leagueFull Schedule of English Premier LeagueLiverpool vs Bournemouth

