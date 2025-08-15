LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights

ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights

A number of ISL clubs, including Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, and Chennaiyin FC, have been under fire from FIFPro for unlawfully suspending contracts and pay during the indeterminate 2025-26 season. Players were left unpaid and unsecure as a result of Chennaiyin and Odisha citing force majeure.

FIFPro has requested FIFA to take action against it, saying that players are about to endure significant emotional and financial hardships.
FIFPro has requested FIFA to take action against it, saying that players are about to endure significant emotional and financial hardships.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 15, 2025 18:37:45 IST

The global football players union, FIFPro has condemned in the strongest terms a number of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, who have decided to suspend contracts of players and staff in a move, which is largely perceived to be of a illegal nature.

Suspension Of Salaries

With the uncertainty of finances and the uncertainty of the rural season of 2025/26, clubs like Bengaluru FC, Odisha and Chennaiyin FC have suspended salaries, stating issues with contracts. Odisha and Chennaiyin have gone as far as citing force majeur in discontinuing the terms of employments altogether including many players being stranded at the mercy of economics in uncertainty with no financial stability in sight. 

What did the letter say?

Through a formal letter addressed to FIFA, FIFPro said it was worried that players are suffering the brunt of administrative and legal stalemate. No easy path forward has been outlined yet and a lack of financial solidity, the uncertainty, has put players under a world of distress, the letter said. FIFPro challenged FIFA to take immediate action in defending the rights of the players because failure to do so would mean ignoring half of the world population of footballers. 

Why is this happening?

The crux of the problem is the Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) which will expire in December 2025. Its renewal is currently stalled in negotiations and the Supreme Court has not come up with a verdict relating to the constitution of the AIFF, further adding to the confusion. 

To force the issue, 11 ISL clubs have beseiged AIFF to approach the Supreme Court with a threat of independent litigation desparately needed. This is paralytic to a statutory and administrative way of thinking that threatens the structure of Indian domestic football itself. In a world where training has been stood down, finance is on hold and the future of everyone is in limbo, players and staff are left to do what they can to safely find a way through the difficult circumstances that they are in without having any guarantees that they will even have a season to play.

Also Read: The First Football Match After India’s Independence, Bare Feet And Standing Ovation In London

Tags: aifffifaFIFProISL 2025

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights
ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights
ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights
ISL 2025: FIFPro Requests FIFA Use Authority To Restore Rights

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?