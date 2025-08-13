John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud

The departure of John Cena is quite fascinating to the WWE followers across the world. The veteran wrestler, who is officially retiring in-ring competition in December, has been granted a well thought out retirement tour. Cena has so far faced CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and R-Truth on the tour.

Clash in Paris on the Horizon

At SummerSlam, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, but he will be ready to deal with another obstacle in Clash in Paris. He will enter the ring against YouTuber-cum-wrestler Logan Paul in what may also be another headline-making event. Cena has confessed that his body can no longer be in top shape and this has led to his retirement.

The tour has recently witnessed a shocking appearance of Brock Lesnar who gave Cena an F5 in the center of the ring. At first fans believed that this would result in the final Cena-Lesnar match but WWE seems to have something up its sleeves.

Rumours of a Rated-R Superstar Comeback

Recent post on Instagram by John Cena has raised speculations that Adam Copeland aka The Rated-R Superstar Edge may be back to engage in one final showdown. Cena and Edge have a rich history of rivalry and have engaged in many of the most memorable matches of the last decade which have sealed their legacy as two of the greatest to ever have worked in WWE.

Edge has a contract with All Elite Wrestling which expires in October. This time has given rise to speculation that WWE might bring him back on a grand send-off match with John Cena before the year is over.

WWE Planning Bigger Stage for Lesnar Match

It has been reported that WWE does not plan to ‘rush’ the Brock Lesnar vs John Cena match. Rather, the company is saving it to a newly established primary event which will rival the All Out pay-per-view by AEW.

The as-yet-unknown WWE show will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will go head-to-head with the AEW show, putting even more pressure on what could be one of the biggest nights in recent wrestling history.

