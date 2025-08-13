LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud

John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud

Recent post on Instagram by John Cena has raised speculations that Adam Copeland aka The Rated-R Superstar Edge may be back to engage in one final showdown.

John Cena's Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours of a Rated-R Superstar Return and Epic Feud (Image Credit - X)
John Cena's Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours of a Rated-R Superstar Return and Epic Feud (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 13, 2025 14:51:08 IST

The departure of John Cena is quite fascinating to the WWE followers across the world. The veteran wrestler, who is officially retiring in-ring competition in December, has been granted a well thought out retirement tour. Cena has so far faced CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and R-Truth on the tour.

Clash in Paris on the Horizon

At SummerSlam, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, but he will be ready to deal with another obstacle in Clash in Paris. He will enter the ring against YouTuber-cum-wrestler Logan Paul in what may also be another headline-making event. Cena has confessed that his body can no longer be in top shape and this has led to his retirement.

The tour has recently witnessed a shocking appearance of Brock Lesnar who gave Cena an F5 in the center of the ring. At first fans believed that this would result in the final Cena-Lesnar match but WWE seems to have something up its sleeves.

Rumours of a Rated-R Superstar Comeback

Recent post on Instagram by John Cena has raised speculations that Adam Copeland aka The Rated-R Superstar Edge may be back to engage in one final showdown. Cena and Edge have a rich history of rivalry and have engaged in many of the most memorable matches of the last decade which have sealed their legacy as two of the greatest to ever have worked in WWE.

Edge has a contract with All Elite Wrestling which expires in October. This time has given rise to speculation that WWE might bring him back on a grand send-off match with John Cena before the year is over.

WWE Planning Bigger Stage for Lesnar Match

It has been reported that WWE does not plan to ‘rush’ the Brock Lesnar vs John Cena match. Rather, the company is saving it to a newly established primary event which will rival the All Out pay-per-view by AEW.

The as-yet-unknown WWE show will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will go head-to-head with the AEW show, putting even more pressure on what could be one of the biggest nights in recent wrestling history.

ALSO READ: Heather Clem Spotted Publicly for First Time Since Hulk Hogan’s Death: Will She Break Her Silence?

RELATED News

Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Liza Cambage and Kevin Durant Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Drake Concert Photo
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee Opens Up About WWE Experience: ‘They Made Me Play an Anime Character’

LATEST NEWS

‘Wrong To Impose Such A Ban’: Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Opposes The Closure Of Meat Shops On August 15
CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Expansion, Launch Of Adani Rewards, Revamped OneApp, And Digital Lounges Set New Benchmarks In Airport Hospitality
John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud
John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud
John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud
John Cena’s Mysterious Post Sparks Rumours Of A Rated-R Superstar Return And Epic Feud

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?