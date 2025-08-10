LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?

The fight was scheduled to take place on SmackDown after an intense promo in which Paul made scathing comments and challenged Cena to a fight in Paris.

Fans anticipate a show that both looks behind and forward into the current star power when legacies, rivalries, and huge stakes are involved.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 10, 2025 05:28:32 IST

At a formal WWE revealing, one of the super matchups to be featured in Clash in Paris 2025 is a John Cena vs logan paul. The match was formally announced on the August 8, episode of SmackDown in Montreal where Cena performed the opening act, and said that during his career he had lived in constant fear to be forgotten. He challenged anyone in the locker room openly with a telegram and Logan Paul accepts the telegram challenge. Weak to criticizing Cena as a hypocritical character plot wise since he has had many changes in the faces and heel personalities, Paul demanded that the match occur in Paris, specifically, affording the situation with a fight a showdown worthy singles match at stake.

SmackDown sparks the showdown

Chaos was the next order of events; Cena got blind sided by Drew McIntyre who instigated a tag match which happened later that night pitting Cena and Cody Rhodes against Paul and McIntyre. Disqualification of the match came in when Paul hit below the belt of Cena and the subsequent attack of McIntyre on Rhodes in which he resorted to vicious act of breaking character and this led to the built up tensions to present future in both alternatives of individuals and tag competitions.

Cena’s farewell tour

This match will be particularly important since it will put the only booked singles contest John Cena will endorse at WWE pay per view in France and hence it will be amongst the most emotional components of his farewell tour. The announcement keeps Cena in the public awareness in the interim building a buzz around potential blow-offs with even larger names like Brock Lesnar later in the year.

Clash in Paris will be the third Clash brand upscale event and first in the Paris metro area, proceeding Cardiff and Glasgow. The event is set to take place on Sunday, August 31, and will be broadcast on many platforms, including Peacock in the US, Netflix in international geographies, and the WWE Network in the residual geographies. In addition to the Cena Paul feud there is another match set to take place, Naomi (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer, over the Women World Championship, after Vaquer won the Evolution Battle Royal. In the background, the aftermath of the Cena against McIntyre and against Rhodes melee is foreshadowing a potentially big match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, in the guiding plotting towards Clash and possibly afterwards. 

Tags: Clash in Parisjohn cenaLogan PaulWWEWWE SmackDown

