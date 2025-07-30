Home > Sports > John Hastings’ 18-Ball Over Stuns Fans as Pakistan Crush Australia in WCL 2025

In a bizarre WCL 2025 clash, John Hastings bowled an 18-ball over as Pakistan defeated Australia by 10 wickets. Saeed Ajmal took 6/16 in a dramatic collapse, with Australia falling from 49/2 to 74 all out. Pakistan chased the target in 7.5 overs, while Hastings' over left fans stunned.

John Hastings bowled an 18-ball over as Pakistan defeated Australia (Image Credit - X)
John Hastings bowled an 18-ball over as Pakistan defeated Australia (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 30, 2025 11:58:11 IST

Cricket fans were left stunned during Match 14 of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, as Australian pacer John Hastings bowled a jaw-dropping 18-ball over against Pakistan Champions at Grace Road, Leicester. Defending a modest total of 74, Australia were already under pressure when Hastings came on to bowl the seventh over. With Pakistan cruising at 55/0, things quickly spiraled into chaos.

Hastings opened with five consecutive wides, missing the off-stump by a wide margin. After Sohaib Maqsood rotated the strike, Sharjeel Khan added a boundary. But the misery continued—another wide, a no-ball, and multiple errant deliveries followed.

A Nightmare Over Unfolds

Struggling for rhythm, Hastings switched to round the wicket, but the extras kept flowing. Desperation took over as he kept adjusting his angles, only to deliver more wides. In total, the over featured 12 wides and a no-ball—and was never completed, as Pakistan reached the target mid-over. Fans were left in disbelief at the rare sight, with social media buzzing over the bizarre episode.

Saeed Ajmal’s Magic Sinks Australia

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers dismantled Australia Champions with a ruthless performance. Saeed Ajmal stole the show with a stunning spell, taking 6 for 16 to dismantle Australia’s batting lineup. Imad Wasim offered strong support as the Aussies crumbled, losing eight wickets for just 25 runs after being well-set at 49 for 2.

Pakistan Cruise to 10-Wicket Win

Chasing a small target, openers Sharjeel Khan (32*) and Sohaib Maqsood (28*) made light work of it, sealing a dominant 10-wicket victory in only 7.5 overs. While Pakistan’s win was convincing, it was Hastings’ surreal 18-ball over that stole the headlines, securing a strange but unforgettable place in cricket history.

