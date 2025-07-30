Zimbabwe Aim to Break the Drought as Weakened New Zealand Return to Red-Ball Action

New Zealand returns to Test cricket for the first time since December 2024, taking on Zimbabwe in a two-match series starting July 30 in Bulawayo. With the series not part of the World Test Championship, the Kiwis can afford to settle back into the rhythm of the longer format. In stark contrast, Zimbabwe have already played seven Tests this year, the joint-most alongside Australia, however have just one win to show, with six losses. Historically, Zimbabwe have never beaten New Zealand in Tests, losing 11 of 17 matches and drawing six.

Santner Leads Injury-Hit New Zealand

New Zealand will be without several key players, including regular skipper Tom Latham (finger injury), Kane Williamson (county commitments), Glenn Phillips (groin injury), and Kyle Jamieson (paternity leave). Stepping up in Latham’s absence is Mitchell Santner, who will lead New Zealand in Test cricket for the first time. Though experienced in white-ball formats, this will be Santner’s captaincy debut in first-class cricket.

Zimbabwe Looks to Capitalize on Opportunity

Zimbabwe, recently outclassed by a second-string South African side, will be bolstered by the return of Sikandar Raza and opener Ben Curran. Sean Williams, who has been in sublime form with 577 runs in seven Tests this year, remains their batting mainstay. Brendan Taylor is eligible again after a ban but hasn’t been named in the squad.

Key Players and Debut Watch

All eyes will be on Sean Williams, the third-highest Test run-scorer of 2025 so far, and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, who had a standout 2024. England-born quick Matt Fisher is also in line for a Test debut. Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club is expected to favour fast bowlers, with recent games showing better averages and strike rates for seamers.

Both sides have points to prove, Zimbabwe seek a historic first win over New Zealand, while the Kiwis look to shake off rust and test their depth.

