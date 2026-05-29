Jordan National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking, Qualification Story & Tournament History

Jordan national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Jordanian national football team will make history when they become the first Jordanian side to qualify for a FIFA World Cup finals event for the first time. The national team is the fastest developing footballing country in Asia in recent history and represents The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. More nations will be competing in the new 48 team format being hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. This will be held in June and July 2026. The Jordians have been in good form in the recent international matches and World Cup qualifiers, and sit nicely. They have star players, a great squad and hope to reach the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time ever having reached the final of the AFC Asian Cup in 2024.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Jordan’s squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Yazid Abulaila, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Al-Juiadi, Nour Bani Attiah.

Yazid Abulaila, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri, Ahmad Al-Juiadi, Nour Bani Attiah. Defenders: Mohammad Abualnadi, Yousef Abu Al-Jazar, Husam Abu Dahab, Mohammed Abu Hashish, Mohannad Abu Taha, Yazan Al-Arab, Saed Al-Rosna, Ahmad Assaf, Anas Badawi, Abdallah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad, Saleem Obaid, Mohammad Abu Taha.

Mohammad Abualnadi, Yousef Abu Al-Jazar, Husam Abu Dahab, Mohammed Abu Hashish, Mohannad Abu Taha, Yazan Al-Arab, Saed Al-Rosna, Ahmad Assaf, Anas Badawi, Abdallah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad, Saleem Obaid, Mohammad Abu Taha. Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Dawoud, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Yousef Qashi, Ibrahim Sadeh.

Mohammed Al-Dawoud, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Yousef Qashi, Ibrahim Sadeh. Forwards: Mohammed Abu Zraiq, Mousa Al-Tamari, Ali Azaizeh, Odeh Al-Fakhouri, Ali Olwan, Ibrahim Sabra.

The squad is supported by the shoulders of experienced players like forward Mousa Al-Tamari, defender Yazan Al-Arab, defender Ehsan Haddad and striker Ali Olwan. Their international experience and leadership has been a big part of Jordan’s recent success.

FIFA Ranking

Jordan has been on an upward trajectory in the FIFA World Ranking thanks to good results in both World Cup qualifying and continental competitions. Jordan has established itself as one of the top teams in Asian football, with a historic AFC Asian Cup campaign and consistent results in international matches.

The team’s climb up the rankings is also a reflection of an improvement in squad depth, tactical discipline and international competitiveness. Jordan are punching above their weight and are a hard nut to crack for teams across the continent.

Qualification Story

Jordan have impressed in their bid to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with progress and perseverance the buzzwords of their journey thus far. Runners up in the AFC Asian Cup they were on top of the world heading into the Asian qualifiers campaign after this being the nations best finish to date in a footballing tournament.

Jordan did reasonably well in the qualifiers, gaining some valuable points against slim regional opposition. Mousa Al-Tamari and Ali Olwan have built a fearsome attacking partnership and their defence has stood firm under pressure. Jordan have come nearer than any other Jordanian football team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It would be huge for the game in Jordan.

Tournament History and Achievements

Jordan has yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup final tournament. But the country has been on a rising Asian football success curve over the last decade.

Major Accomplishments:

AFC Asian Cup runner-up (2023 edition, played in 2024)

Multiple appearances in the AFC Asian Cup

Qualified several times for the final round of FIFA World Cup qualifying

Raised international players Mousa Al-Tamari

The 2026 qualification campaign is the best chance for the country to get to football’s biggest stage and make history.