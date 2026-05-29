Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List Featuring Yamal, Pedri & Rodri

Spain national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Spain national football team will be one of the strongest teams entering the FIFA World Cup 2026. Spain will participate in the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026 under coach Luis de la Fuente. Spain won UEFA Euro 2024 and have put together a talented young squad around stars like Lamine Yamal and are among the favorites to challenge for the world title. The Spanish Football Federation announced its official World Cup squad of 26 players on May 25, 2026. It was a mix of seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talents. Having played a lot of football, and played it well, with a style that has become synonymous with attractive possession football, Spain will be looking to win their second FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

The 2026 Spanish World Cup squad has been announced:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan García

Unai Simón, David Raya, Joan García Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Álex Grimaldo, Pedro Porro, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill

Marc Cucurella, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Álex Grimaldo, Pedro Porro, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill Midfielders: Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Álex Baena, Mikel Merino

Gavi, Rodri, Pedri, Martín Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz, Álex Baena, Mikel Merino Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Yéremy Pino, Borja Iglesias, Víctor Muñoz

There are experienced veterans such as Rodri, Laporte and Unai Simn alongside talented prospects such as Yamal, Cubars and Pedri. Spain’s attack will rely on pace and imagination from both Yamal and Nico Williams

FIFA Ranking

Spain is currently one of the best teams in world football and entered the 2026 World Cup ranked No. 2 in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Their good qualifying performances and recent success in international competitions have helped them to stay among the elite teams in the world.

Tournament History and Achievements

Spain have participated in 16 FIFA World Cups and they are one of Europe’s most successful footballing nations. Their most significant accomplishment came in 2010 when they won the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final. Andrés Iniesta scored the winning goal in extra time.

Along with their World Cup success, Spain have also won a haul of European Championships, Euro 1964, Euro 2008, Euro 2012 and Euro 2024. Spain became the first national side to win three major international tournaments in succession between 2008 and 2012. The team’s famous “tiki-taka” style transformed the modern game and inspired teams around the world.

With World Cup 2026 on the horizon, Spain have one of the youngest and most exciting squads in the tournament. La Roja have a mix of experience, technical quality and emerging stars and will be looking to add another World Cup trophy to their impressive haul.