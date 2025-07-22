Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot

Josh Okogie has found a new home in the NBA. The 26-year-old forward is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $3.1 million, as per ESPN sources. That also means the Rockets have now filled their last open spot on the roster.

Josh Okogie Adds Defense To Rockets Lineup

Okogie is known for his defense and hustle more than anything else. In seven NBA seasons so far, he’s played 416 games and averaged 6.3 points. The Rockets were clearly looking to add an active wing, and Okogie fits that role.

Last season was a bit all over the place for Josh Okogie. His shooting numbers were the best of his career, especially from three-point range, but he ended up playing just 40 games — the lowest in a single season for him.

Still, his defense stayed solid. He averaged 1.2 steals per game, a career-best, and ranked fourth in steals per 36 minutes among players who played at least 40 games, according to ESPN stats. That kind of effort is something Houston likely values.

Josh Okogie’s Road Through Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte

Okogie entered the league in 2018, picked 20th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He stuck with them for four years, then moved on and signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2022. His role stayed mostly the same — defense, hustle, and spot scoring.

He was traded in January to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also included three second-round picks. But that didn’t last long. The Hornets ended up waiving him on July 15, making him a free agent just weeks before this deal came through.

Okogie Takes The Final Spot On Rockets Roster

During his short time in Charlotte, Okogie put up some solid numbers. In just 15 games, he averaged 8.9 points and 1.8 steals — both career highs. It wasn’t enough to keep his spot, but clearly, it helped him get noticed.

Houston had one spot open since letting go of Nate Williams during Summer League. There was some talk around who might get it, but now it’s settled. Josh Okogie is heading to Houston and will be part of their squad for the 2025-26 season.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Graham To Retire With New Orleans Saints, The Team He’s Loved For Years