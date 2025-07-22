LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News donald trump heavy metals Barack Obama CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Sports > Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot

Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot

Josh Okogie is heading to the Houston Rockets on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, filling the team’s final roster spot. Known for his defense and energy, Okogie adds depth to Houston after stints with the Timberwolves, Suns, and a brief spell with the Hornets.

Josh Okogie Signs with Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot (Image Credit - X)
Josh Okogie Signs with Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 22, 2025 23:57:52 IST

Josh Okogie has found a new home in the NBA. The 26-year-old forward is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth $3.1 million, as per ESPN sources. That also means the Rockets have now filled their last open spot on the roster.

Josh Okogie Adds Defense To Rockets Lineup

Okogie is known for his defense and hustle more than anything else. In seven NBA seasons so far, he’s played 416 games and averaged 6.3 points. The Rockets were clearly looking to add an active wing, and Okogie fits that role.

Last season was a bit all over the place for Josh Okogie. His shooting numbers were the best of his career, especially from three-point range, but he ended up playing just 40 games — the lowest in a single season for him.

Still, his defense stayed solid. He averaged 1.2 steals per game, a career-best, and ranked fourth in steals per 36 minutes among players who played at least 40 games, according to ESPN stats. That kind of effort is something Houston likely values.

Josh Okogie’s Road Through Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte

Okogie entered the league in 2018, picked 20th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He stuck with them for four years, then moved on and signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2022. His role stayed mostly the same — defense, hustle, and spot scoring.

He was traded in January to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also included three second-round picks. But that didn’t last long. The Hornets ended up waiving him on July 15, making him a free agent just weeks before this deal came through.

Okogie Takes The Final Spot On Rockets Roster

During his short time in Charlotte, Okogie put up some solid numbers. In just 15 games, he averaged 8.9 points and 1.8 steals — both career highs. It wasn’t enough to keep his spot, but clearly, it helped him get noticed.

Houston had one spot open since letting go of Nate Williams during Summer League. There was some talk around who might get it, but now it’s settled. Josh Okogie is heading to Houston and will be part of their squad for the 2025-26 season.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Graham To Retire With New Orleans Saints, The Team He’s Loved For Years

Tags: Houston RocketsJosh Okogienba

RELATED News

WAFCON Semi-Finals: Nigeria Beats South Africa 2-1 To Reach The Final
Crystal Palace Against UEFA: Legal Showdown Over Europa League Spot
Jimmy Graham To Retire With New Orleans Saints, The Team He’s Loved For Years
Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS
Indian Football Team’s Coaching Role Draws Global Attention

More News

Sawan Shivratri July 23, 2025: Which States To Observe School Holidays Due To Sawan Shivratri And Kanwar Yatra
Bollywood’s New Power Couple? Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating Rumors Explode After ‘Saiyaara’ Success!
Why Did Rachel Zoe File For Divorce From Rodger Berman After 27 Years Of Marriage?
Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show
Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot
UN Says Over 1,000 Palestinians Killed By Israel While Accessing Food
Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Boy After ‘Traumatic’ Birth, But The Name? Fans Are Shocked It’s So Unique!
Kareena Kapoor’s Proud Mom Moment As Taimur Rock Climbs In Europe Vacation, ‘Flying High My Boy’
Third Generation Curse On Wealth: The Families Can Break It With These Steps
Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference
Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot
Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot
Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot
Josh Okogie Signs With Houston Rockets, Takes Last Roster Spot

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?