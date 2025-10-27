Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF IGOR TUDOR SHOWS: ROME, ITALY (RECENT – OCTOBER 26, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 1. STILL OF THEN JUVENTUS HEAD COACH, IGOR TUDOR, GESTURING WITH HIS HANDS DURING 1-0 LOSS AWAY TO LAZIO MADRID, SPAIN (RECENT – OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 2. STILL OF TUDOR BEFORE 1-0 LOSS AWAY TO REAL MADRID IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 3. STILL OF TUDOR REACTING DURING THE MATCH TURIN, ITALY (FILE – SEPTEMBER 27, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 4. STILL OF TUDOR AHEAD OF 1-1 DRAW AT HOME TO ATALANTA COMO, ITALY (RECENT – OCTOBER 19, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 5. STILL OF TUDOR AHEAD OF 2-0 LOSS AWAY TO COMO MADRID, SPAIN (RECENT – OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 6. TUDOR AND JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER, KHEPHREN THURAM, SEATED AT START OF PRESS CONFERENCE 7. TUDOR SPEAKING (NOT A SOUNDBITE) 8. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING MADRID, SPAIN (RECENT – OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 9. TUDOR ARRIVING AT PRESS CONFERENCE 10. TUDOR SPEAKING (NOT A SOUNDBITE) STORY: Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday (October 27). Massimo Brambilla, head coach of the reserve team, will temporarily take over as the first team manager, the club added. Croatian Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, was the first foreign manager appointed by Juventus since Didier Deschamps in 2006-07. Former centre-back Tudor spent nearly a decade of his playing career at Juventus, during which they won Serie A twice and reached the final of the Champions League. Tudor, 47, guided Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season and secured qualification for the Champions League. But the club's form took a downturn last month after winning their first three league games, as they drew five successive matches in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio. Juventus, who host Udinese on Wednesday, have failed to score in their last four matches and sit eighth in the Serie A standings, six points behind leaders Napoli. (Production: Conal Quinn)

