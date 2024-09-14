Kansas Jayhawks Face UNLV Rebels in Week 3 Showdown; A Rematch of Last Year’s High-Scoring Bowl Game

The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels will take center stage in Week 3 of the college football season with a Friday night clash in Lawrence, Kansas. Both teams entered the week receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and will be eager to make a strong impression in front of a national audience. This game is a rematch of the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where Kansas came out on top with a 49-36 victory. Kansas, coming off a tough loss to Illinois, sits at 1-1, while UNLV is undefeated at 2-0 after victories over Houston and Utah Tech.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park, where Kansas has won six of its last eight home games. The Jayhawks opened as 11-point favorites, but the spread has since tightened to 9 points, with the over/under sitting at 57.5, down from an initial 60.5. Both teams are looking to make a statement as the season heats up, and bettors are keeping a close eye on this pivotal game.

Kansas Looking to Bounce Back After Illinois Loss

Kansas entered the 2024 season ranked 22nd in the AP Top 25 and moved up to 19th after a dominant win over Lindenwood to open the season. However, the Jayhawks stumbled last week in a 23-16 loss to Illinois, falling out of the rankings. Despite the loss, Kansas outgained Illinois 319-272 in total yards, but turnovers proved to be their downfall. The Jayhawks committed four turnovers compared to Illinois’ one, a margin that proved too costly to overcome.

Devin Neal, Kansas’ standout running back, has been a consistent force this season. He rushed for over 100 yards in both games so far, continuing a streak that extends back to the previous two seasons, where he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards each year. Neal, who has 3,290 career rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, will be a key factor for Kansas on Friday night. In last year’s bowl game against UNLV, he contributed 71 yards and a touchdown, and he will be crucial in Kansas’ bid to cover the spread and secure a win.

UNLV’s Perfect Start and Strong Road Record

UNLV enters the game undefeated, boasting a 2-0 record with wins over Houston and FCS opponent Utah Tech. The Rebels, under second-year head coach Barry Odom, are looking to build on last season’s nine-win campaign, their first winning season since an 11-win year in 1984, which was later vacated. UNLV’s offense, despite losing freshman standout quarterback Jayden Maiava to USC, remains potent, with top receiver Ricky White returning to lead the attack.

White, who had 97 receiving yards and a touchdown in last season’s bowl loss to Kansas, finished 2023 with 88 catches for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns. His chemistry with the team remains strong, and he will be a key target in UNLV’s passing game. Another player to watch is Jacob De Jesus, who has already made a significant impact this season. De Jesus had 98 receiving yards and 40 rushing yards with a touchdown in last year’s bowl game and has scored twice this season despite UNLV’s comfortable victories.

UNLV has been a strong team on the road, covering the spread in its last seven road games, while Kansas has struggled to cover as a favorite, going 2-4 ATS in their last six games when favored. This trend suggests that the Rebels could once again play spoiler, as they look to build on their early season momentum.

Betting Trends and Key Matchups

As Kansas and UNLV prepare for their Friday night clash, there are several key betting trends to keep in mind. The Jayhawks have struggled against the spread (ATS) this season, going 0-2, while the Rebels are a perfect 2-0 ATS. The over/under for the game has also drawn attention, as the total has dropped from 60.5 to 57.5 points, indicating that bettors expect a lower-scoring game than last year’s bowl matchup, which saw a combined 85 points.

The Kansas defense, which held Illinois to just 272 yards last week, will need to contain UNLV’s versatile offense, led by White and De Jesus. Meanwhile, UNLV’s defense will face a tough challenge in slowing down Neal, who has been one of the most reliable running backs in college football. The turnover battle will also be crucial, as Kansas will look to avoid the costly mistakes that led to their loss against Illinois.

Conclusion: A Crucial Game for Both Teams’ Momentum

Friday night’s Kansas vs. UNLV game offers both teams a golden opportunity to impress the national audience and AP voters. Kansas will be eager to bounce back from their first loss of the season, while UNLV looks to maintain its unbeaten record and continue its strong run of road performances. With standout players like Devin Neal, Ricky White, and Jacob De Jesus on display, fans can expect an intense and competitive matchup.

The Jayhawks are favored to win, but the Rebels’ recent form suggests this game could go either way. As the college football season progresses, this Week 3 contest will be pivotal in shaping both teams’ trajectories for the rest of the year.

